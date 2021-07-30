Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 30

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary McDaid, Malin and Clonmany

- Danny Mc Shane, Strabane and Raphoe

- May Magee, St Johnston

- Mary McGlinchey, Carndonagh

- Sandra Sweeney, Ramelton

- Catherine Gallagher, Letterkenny

- Pat Byrne, Aghyaran, Tyrone and Killygordon

- Thomas Rossa Cullen, Ballyshannon

- Madge Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin /Moville /Shannon, County Clare

Mary McDaid, Malin and Clonmany



The death has taken place at her home of Mary McDaid Nee Gillen, Ballysalla, Culkeeny, Malin, and formerly of Tornabratley, Clonmany.

Mary’s funeral mass will take place on Saturday, July 31 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, followed by burial in the Church of the Sacred Heart Graveyard, Carndonagh.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Funeral and Interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member.

Danny Mc Shane, Strabane and Raphoe



The death has taken place at his home of Danny Mc Shane, 8 Mount Carmel Heights, Strabane and formerly of Raphoe.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, August 1 at 11.20am for Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12noon.

Interment afterwards in St Eunan`s Cemetery, Raphoe.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Assistance Dogs NI, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus), the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-strabane

May Magee, St Johnston



The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Mrs May Magee, nee Scott, River View, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral service on Sunday, August 1 in St Johnston Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mary McGlinchey, Carndonagh



The death has taken place of Mary McGlinchey, Glassalts, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her son Gerry’s residence in Glassalts.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Sandra Sweeney, Ramelton



The sudden death has occurred of Sandra Sweeney, The Mall, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral mass on Saturday, July 31 at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people.

Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 9pm.

Funeral mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Catherine Gallagher, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine Gallagher, 3 Tara Court, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Friday July 30, going to the Gospel Hall, Church Lane, Letterkenny to repose overnight.

House private please at the request of the deceased.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in the Church of Ireland graveyard, Rosnakill, Kerrykeel.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only Please.

All enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Pat Byrne, Aghyaran, Tyrone and Killygordon

The death has occurred peacefully at his home of Pat Byrne, 28, Laghtmorris Road, Aghyaran, Tyrone / Killygordon

Beloved husband of the late Mary-Rosleen, much loved father of Gerard, Marie, Irene, Rosanna, Peadar and Paula.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Aghyaran with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Mass can be viewed via http://www.parishofaghyaran.com/webcam.htm

Thomas Rossa Cullen, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred of Thomas Rossa Cullen, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Donegal and Fermanagh.

Much loved brother of Niall (Siobhan) Conleth, adored uncle to Jarlath, and Grainne, predeceased by his parents Tom and Elizabeth. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken brothers, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, uncles, aunts, Wesley, and colleagues at MPA Spares, and the entire Cullen and Cleary families.

The funeral cortege will leave his Aunt Mary's home, Corlea on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to St Patrick's Church, Belleek for 11am Requiem Mass proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation at 3pm, which can be viewed on Lakelands live streaming Lakelands funerals 2021.

Family home, funeral mass, and cremation private to family and close relatives.

Those wishing to pay their respects can do so while maintaining social distancing as the cortege travels to church and crematorium. All enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 077 03210437.

Madge Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin /Moville /Shannon, County Clare

The death has occurred peacefully at home after a short illness of Margaret (Madge) Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin and late of Moville, County Donegal and Shannon, County Clare.



Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Michael and Patricia, loving sister of the late Susan, Mary and baby Patrick; sadly missed by her loving children, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Devin, Jim and Adam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

In line with Government and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle in her memory.

Donations to Irish Cancer Society in lieu of flowers would be gratefully accepted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live from Church of the Presentation, Knockmitten, Clondalkin on Tuesday at 10.30am on the following link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-presentation

The cremation service can be viewed at 11.40am at the line – https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

