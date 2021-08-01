Death notices for Donegal, Sunday morning, August 1

The following deaths have taken place:

- Danny Mc Shane, Strabane and Raphoe

- Brian Heraghty, Gortahork

- Cabrini Dunne, Wicklow/Ballintra

- Tommy Friel, Letterkenny

- Marie (Mari) Gillespie, Mountcharles

- May Magee, St Johnston

- Mary McGlinchey, Carndonagh

- Madge Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin /Moville /Shannon, County Clare

The death has taken place at his home of Danny Mc Shane, 8 Mount Carmel Heights, Strabane and formerly of Raphoe.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, August 1 at 11.20am for Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in St Eunan`s Cemetery, Raphoe.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Assistance Dogs NI, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus), the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-strabane

Brian Hegarty, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Brianai Ó hOireachtaigh (Heraghty), formerly of Machaire Rabhtaraigh, Gort A Choirce. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his two sisters, nieces, nephews, a wide circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at his family residence. Funeral from there tomorrow Sunday the 1st Aug for 1pm requiem mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Lakehouse patient comfort fund care of any family members.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on http://www. mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork .

Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the wake and funeral will be private to family members and close friends only with maximum of 50 people permitted.



Cabrini Dunne, Wicklow/Ballintra

The death has taken place of Cabrini Dunne (née O'Boyle) of Bray, Co. Wicklow, formerly of Ballintra, Co. Donegal, peacefully on Friday, 30th July 2021, after a short illness heroically borne, at Blackrock Hospice, Co. Dublin. Loving wife of the late Jim Dunne, devoted and much loved mother of Orla, Éanna and the late Kealan, adoring Grandmother of Bobby and Annalia and sister of Maura, Dorothy, Frances, and the late Joseph and Sean; she will be greatly missed by Orla’s partner Roberto, Éanna's partner Sharon, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 4th August 2021, at 11.00am in St. Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray, which may be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/ndK4jGwOXac followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice Blackrock, www.olh.ie .

Tommy Friel, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Friel, Ashlawn, Letterkenny and formerly Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny, Donegal, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deeply missed by loving wife Noreen, sons and daughters Lillian, Thomas, Edwina, Helen, Eamonn and Dessie, grand-children, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there at 1pm on Sunday 1st August 2021 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 1.30pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery travelling via Circular Road, Wolfe Tone Place and The Market Square. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Respiratory Receiving Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.



Marie (Mari) Gillespie

The death has occurred of Marie (Mari) Gillespie (née Montgomery), Bayview Terrace, Mountcharles, peacefully at her late residence. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons and daughters Susan (Joe), Kathleen (Ronnie), Séan, Marie-Celine (Gerard) and Francis (Ann), grandchildren, sister Lizzie, sister-in-law Bríd, extended family, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing privately to family and friends at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Saturday 31st July from 5 pm until 7 pm. Removal from there on Sunday 1st August to the Church of Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 3 pm funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be private to the family, with a maximum of 50 people permitted. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the following link: Church of Sacred Heart Facebook page.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors. Family home strictly private, please.

May Magee, St Johnston

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Mrs May Magee, neé Scott, River View, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral service on Sunday, August 1 in St Johnston Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Mary McGlinchey, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Mary McGlinchey, Glassalts, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her son Gerry’s residence in Glassalts.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



Madge Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin /Moville /Shannon, County Clare

The death has occurred peacefully at home after a short illness of Margaret (Madge) Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin and late of Moville, County Donegal and Shannon, County Clare.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Michael and Patricia, loving sister of the late Susan, Mary and baby Patrick; sadly missed by her loving children, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Devin, Jim and Adam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

In line with Government and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle in her memory.

Donations to Irish Cancer Society in lieu of flowers would be gratefully accepted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live from Church of the Presentation, Knockmitten, Clondalkin on Tuesday at 10.30am on the following link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-presentation

The cremation service can be viewed at 11.40am at the line – https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

