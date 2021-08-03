Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 3

The following deaths have taken place:

Patrick Joseph (Pat) McAree, Knockaulin Drive, Ferbane, Offaly and Greencastle

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Pat) McAree, Knockaulin Drive, Ferbane, Offaly and Greencastle.

Pat was predeceased by his beloved parents Patrick and Rose McAree.

Pat will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Nora and family, Patrick (Brisbane), Declan and Jane, his adored grandchildren Amber-Rose, Rian, Lexi, Dylan, Katie and Declan, brothers Danny and John, sister Margaret-Mary, daughters-in-law Rebecca and Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

In the interest of Public Health, Pat's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 4 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 11am with a maximum of 50 people allowed. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following social distancing rules.

House private, please.

James McGonigle (Big Jim), Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James McGonigle (Big Jim), Cloontagh, Clonmany.



His remains are reposing at his late residence.



Funeral leaving from there Wednesday, August 4, at 9.20am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, maximum 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Brid Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

The death has occurred of Brid Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad, F92 E285.

Predeceased by her parents Charlie and Nora.

Deeply regretted by her partner Laura Harkin, brothers Sean and Padraig and sister Evelyn Roche.

Much-loved aunt of Katie, Hannah, Annie, Molly, Nell, Meg, Edel, Nóirín, Caoimhe, Aoife and Charlie. Sadly missed by Bebe and family (Coventry), brother-in-law Kevin Roche and sisters-in-law Catriona and Claire, her extended family, neighbours and her many many friends.

Brid's remains are reposing at the residence of her brother Sean in Doaghmore.

Removal from there on Tuesday, August 3 at 11.30am going to Saint Mary's Church, Fanavolty for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Down Syndrome Association care of any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Cabrini Dunne, Wicklow/Ballintra

The death has taken place of Cabrini Dunne, née O'Boyle, of Bray, County Wicklow and formerly of Ballintra after a short illness heroically borne, at Blackrock Hospice, County Dublin.

Loving wife of the late Jim Dunne, devoted and much-loved mother of Orla, Éanna and the late Kealan, adoring grandmother of Bobby and Annalia and sister of Maura, Dorothy, Frances, and the late Joseph and Sean; she will be greatly missed by Orla’s partner Roberto, Éanna's partner Sharon, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 4 at 11am in St. Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray, which may be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/ndK4jGwOXac followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice Blackrock, www.olh.ie.



Madge Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin /Moville /Shannon, County Clare

The death has occurred peacefully at her home after a short illness of Margaret (Madge) Donohue, Clondalkin, Dublin and late of Moville, and Shannon, County Clare.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Michael and Patricia, loving sister of the late Susan, Mary and baby Patrick; sadly missed by her loving children, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Devin, Jim and Adam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

In line with Government and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle in her memory.

Donations to Irish Cancer Society in lieu of flowers would be gratefully accepted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live from Church of the Presentation, Knockmitten, Clondalkin on Tuesday at 10.30am on the following link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-presentation

The cremation service can be viewed at 11.40am at the line – https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

