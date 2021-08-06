Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, August 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Vivian Cullen, Newtowncunningham

- Junior Sharkey, Donegal Town and Castlederg

- Pat Carr, Glinsk, Fanad

- Nuala McCrossan (née McCafferty), New Mills, Letterkenny

- Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

- Paddy Hynes, Ballybofey

- Breda Friel, Newtowncunningham

- Mary McLaughlin, Burnfoot

- Katie Kelly, Birmingham and formerly of Castlefin and Strabane

- Eugene Toland, Manchester and formerly of Rasheeny, Clonmany

- Brian O'Doherty, Greencastle and Dublin

Vivian Cullen, The Bungalow, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death took place on Thursday at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Gleann Tain, Carnamuggagh Lower, Letterkenny of Vivian Cullen, The Bungalow, Main Street, Newtowncunningham, former painter and decorator.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Louis, Austin, Leo, Raymond, Desmond and Eamon. Deeply missed by his loving wife Nancy, sons James, Paul, Shaun and Brian, daughters Bernie McHugh and Teresa Tourish, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, brothers Gerard, Brendan and Gregory, sisters Gertrude, Eileen, Catherine and Frances, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Vivian’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to All Saints Church Newtowncunningham, via Main Street, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.newtownkilleaparish.com.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Junior Sharkey, Brookfield, Donegal Town and Castlederg

The death has occurred of Junior Sharkey, Brookfield, Donegal Town and Castlederg, Co. Tyrone.

Junior passed away, peacefully, on Thursday, in the care of his loving wife and daughters.

Sadly missed by wife Ann (nee Hyland), daughter Caroline (Timony), Cathy (RIP), Brideen (Campbell), sister Marion (Ward), sister in-law Mena (Sharkey), sons in laws Maurice, Joe and grandchildren Jamie, Sarah, Jayne, Hannah, Jack (RIP), C.J, Marc and Catherine.

Funeral Mass tomorrow morning, Saturday in St. Agatha's Church, Clar at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Alzheimers Society.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Pat Carr, Glinsk, Fanad



The death took place on March 31, 2020 of Pat Carr, Babbacombe Road, Warrington, England, formerly Glasgow and Glinsk, Fanad.

Beloved husband of Ann, much loved dad of Patrick, Angela and Deirdre and dear brother of John Carr, Glinsk, Fanad. Deeply regretted and missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation c/o any family member of Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Nuala McCrossan (née McCafferty), Tullychullion, New Mills, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nuala McCrossan (née McCafferty), Tullychullion, New Mills, Letterkenny.

A former Community Mental Health Nurse, she is predeceased by her parents Tommy and Maureen McCafferty and brother Thomas; deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Eunan, sons Stephen, Garry and Ryan, daughter Michelle and partner Bernard (Bob) O’Brien, sisters Gwen Ferry and Irene McCafferty, brother Patrick, daughter-in-law Patrice, grandchildren Casey, Hollie, Zach, Aoibhe and Jamie, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Her remains will repose at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment will take place afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, Requiem Mass and interment private to family and close friends only.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu, if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Burke, Beckenham, Kent and formerly Lisahully and Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

Interment of ashes will follow after 10am Mass on Sunday, August 8 in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, Belleek.

Paddy Hynes, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Paddy Hynes, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Pauline and much loved, brother of Rosaleen, Claire, and the late Frankie, Ann and Jarlath. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be sStrictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Breda Friel, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Breda Friel (née Gallagher) Keshends, Newtowncunningham.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in the Donegal Hospice, surrounded by loving husband Karol and their three beautiful children Daithí, Katie-May and Odhran.

Devoted daughter to Bridget and George Gallagher (Fanaghan, Inver); loving sister to John (Inver), Michael (Donegal Town), Seoirse (Inver), Catriona Shallow (Inver) and Sheila (Letterkenny). Remembered with love by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A private funeral will take place in All Saints Church. Newtowncunningham on Friday at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

All funeral arrangements will take place under the current guidelines for funerals and family gatherings.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.newtownkilleaparish.com/

The Friel and Gallagher families deeply appreciate your kindness, love and support at this difficult time. The family wish to thank most sincerely all the staff in oncology ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, the staff at the Donegal Hospice and the staff at the Galway Centre for their love and care.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to the oncology department of Letterkenny University Hospital, the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny or the Galway Centre care of any family member.

Mary McLaughlin, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, 23 The Cottages, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Gary, Ronan, Patrina and Oonagh and loving sister of Joe McDermott, Monica Brown, Ann Doherty, Clare Martin and Collette Doherty.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, sisters, brother, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Katie Kelly, Birmingham and formerly of Castlefin and Strabane

The peaceful death has occurred in Birmingham, England of Katie Kelly (nee Doherty), formerly of Magheracallaghan, Castlefin and Jefferson Court, Strabane.

Wife of the late Charlie Kelly.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, August 20 at 11.30am in Birmingham.

Eugene Toland, Manchester and formerly of Rasheeny, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Eugene Toland, Manchester and formerly of Rasheeny, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Brian O'Doherty, The Links, Greencastle and Rathfarnham, Dublin

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brian O'Doherty, The Links, Greencastle and Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Loving husband of Lynda, much loved father of Eoin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Conor and Dermot, his sisters Triona, Roisin and Marguerite, wide family circle and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

