Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 6, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Theresa McGroarty, Binbane

- Vivian Cullen, Newtowncunningham

- Junior Sharkey, Donegal Town and Castlederg

- Pat Carr, Glinsk, Fanad

- Nuala McCrossan, New Mills

- Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

- Katie Kelly, Birmingham and formerly of Castlefin and Strabane

Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), Binbane, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully in Corby, England of Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), formerly of Binbane, Inver.

She will be sadly missed by her family, extended family, nephews and nieces and all her friends both in Corby and Donegal.

Funeral Arrangements to follow.

Vivian Cullen, The Bungalow, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death took place on Thursday at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Gleann Tain, Carnamuggagh Lower, Letterkenny of Vivian Cullen, The Bungalow, Main Street, Newtowncunningham, former painter and decorator.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Louis, Austin, Leo, Raymond, Desmond and Eamon; deeply missed by his loving wife Nancy, sons James, Paul, Shaun and Brian, daughters Bernie McHugh and Teresa Tourish, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, brothers Gerard, Brendan and Gregory, sisters Gertrude, Eileen, Catherine and Frances, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to All Saints Church Newtowncunningham, via Main Street, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.newtownkilleaparish.com.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Junior Sharkey, Brookfield, Donegal Town and Castlederg

The death has occurred peacefully of Junior Sharkey, Brookfield, Donegal Town and Castlederg, County Tyrone.

Sadly missed by wife Ann (nee Hyland), daughter Caroline (Timony), Cathy (RIP), Brideen (Campbell), sister Marion (Ward), sister in-law Mena (Sharkey), sons in laws Maurice, Joe and grandchildren Jamie, Sarah, Jayne, Hannah, Jack (RIP), C.J, Marc and Catherine.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Agatha's Church, Clar at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Alzheimers Society.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Pat Carr, Glinsk, Fanad



The death took place on March 31, 2020 of Pat Carr, Babbacombe Road, Warrington, England, formerly Glasgow and Glinsk, Fanad.

Beloved husband of Ann, much loved dad of Patrick, Angela and Deirdre and dear brother of John Carr, Glinsk, Fanad. Deeply regretted and missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation c/o any family member of Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Nuala McCrossan (née McCafferty), Tullychullion, New Mills, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nuala McCrossan (née McCafferty), Tullychullion, New Mills, Letterkenny.

A former Community Mental Health Nurse, she is predeceased by her parents Tommy and Maureen McCafferty and brother Thomas; deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Eunan, sons Stephen, Garry and Ryan, daughter Michelle and partner Bernard (Bob) O’Brien, sisters Gwen Ferry and Irene McCafferty, brother Patrick, daughter-in-law Patrice, grandchildren Casey, Hollie, Zach, Aoibhe and Jamie, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Her remains will repose at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment will take place afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, Requiem Mass and interment private to family and close friends only.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu, if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Rosemarie Burke, Kent and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Burke, Beckenham, Kent and formerly Lisahully and Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

Interment of ashes will follow after 10am Mass on Sunday in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, Belleek.

Katie Kelly, Birmingham and formerly of Castlefin and Strabane

The peaceful death has occurred in Birmingham, England of Katie Kelly (nee Doherty), formerly of Magheracallaghan, Castlefin and Jefferson Court, Strabane.

Wife of the late Charlie Kelly.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, August 20 at 11.30am in Birmingham.

