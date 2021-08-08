08/08/2021

OBITUARY: Aodh Ó Canainn, Foxrock

Aodh, who was born in Coleraine, Co. Derry in 1934, was well known in Gaoth Dobhair

Tommy Curran

The death occurred recently of Aodh Ó Canainn, Foxrock, Dublin and formerly of Derry.
He passed away in the care of the staff of Ashford House Nursing Home, Dún Laoghaire.
Aodh, who was born in Coleraine, Co. Derry in 1934, was well known in Gaoth Dobhair. He was the first general manager of G.T. Carpets Ltd., which opened on the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate and he served in that capacity from 1970 to 1976.
He spent his early years in Co Derry and he received his education St. Colmcille College. He later secured an Engineering Degree from Queen’s University, Belfast. He worked with the electronic company, Marconi Espanola in Madrid, Spain from 1956 to 1957.
After returning to his native Derry he worked for a few years with Du Pont.

Dublin
He later moved to Dublin and he secured an engineering position with the Department of Transport and Power, Irish Ropes and RTÉ.
He later returned to study and he secured a Masters Degree in Business from Trinity College, Dublin in 1966. He was later appointed in a managerial position with the Irish Management Institute in Dublin. He served as acting director on Bord na Gaeilge for a period of six months in 1978.
When he retired at the age of 55 years, he concentrated full time as a writer. In 2002 he and Ailbhe Ó Curráin established Éigse Cholm Cille with a view of promoting reading and writing of Irish and to celebrate the western Ulster writers.
He is the author of the following books: ‘Teacht den tSliabh Tráthnóna’, ‘Tearmann na gColúr’, ‘An bhfaca tú Dracula?'‘Mise agus Platero’, ‘Scian a Caitheadh le Toinn’ and ‘Léine Ghorm’.
He was beloved husband of Áine and loving father of Órla, Míde and Colm; brother of the late Bridie, Josie, Tomas and Margaret.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters, son, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Peter and Laurence, his adored grandchildren Hanan, Luán, Iosef, Sadhbh, Éabha and Fiadh, extended family and friends.


- Tommy Curran

