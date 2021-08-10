Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eddie McKeever, Buncrana

- Bridie Kelly, Carndonagh

- Fidelma McKenna, Ballyshannon

Eddie McKeever, Umricam, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Owen Mor Nursing Home, Culmore, Derry of Eddie McKeever, Umricam, Buncrana and formerly Derry.

Eddie’s remains will be reposing at his late residence in Umricam from 8pm this evening, Tuesday, August 10.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday morning, August 12 at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Bridie Kelly, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Kelly, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 6pm this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Fidelma McKenna (née Hannon), East Port, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place at her residence of Fidelma McKenna, née Hannon, late of The Brook Bar, East Port, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Ballyogan, Culleens, County Sligo.

Predeceased by her late husband John and son, Michael Lawrence. Fidelma will be greatly missed by her son; Patrick (wife, Mary), daughters; Ann (husband, Mick Mullins, Ballina), Bernie (husband, Donal Kelly) and son; Peter (wife, Charlotte) and all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother Gus (Dublin) and her sister Bernadette (Ballyshannon), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and very dear neighbours.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to The Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Due to the death J+B McKenna Insurance Brokers, Ballyshannon will be closed until Thursday, August 12.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.