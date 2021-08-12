Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 12, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Una Boyle, An Seascann Beag, Gweedore



The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Una Boyle, An Seascann Beag, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her son John Martin and her brothers Connie and Pádraig. Sadly missed by her loving husband, Paidí; her sons Eamon, Cathal, Pádraig, Ciarán and Paul; her daughters Caitríona and Ann Marie; sisters Máire, Bella, Grace, Kit and Sadie; brothers Hughie, Ted and John; grandchildren Erin, Dallán, Jayden, Seánna, Caolán, Reuben, Mason, Reece and Senán; her nephew Neil; sister-in-law Margaret; daughters-in-law Kathryn, Sharon and Shirley; sons-in-law Carl and Paddy; and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will leave Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road on Thursday at 2pm going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Rosary can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Thursday at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

Bobby Tease, Dromore, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Tease, Dromore, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jeana, sons Noel, Kenneth, Roy and Stanley, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Stacey, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Arelene.

Remains will repose at his home.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm in his home with burial afterwards in Trentagh Presbyterian Churchyard.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family with a maximum of 50 people.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o any family member.

Mary McGinley, Downings

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McGinley, Gort Na Luchog, Downings.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart on Thursday at approximately 6pm.

Funeral mass on Friday at 11am followed by internment in Meevagh Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Deirdre Hannigan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Deirdre Hannigan, (née McGlynn) 39, Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny, predeceased by her parents Denis and Maureen McGlynn.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Owen and Adam and their father Tom, sisters Mary McBride (The Glebe Letterkenny) and Jacinta (Dublin) and brother Patrick (Hexham, UK), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Her remains will repose at her late residence. Removal from there on Thursday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Reception Prayers at 5.30pm.

Reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Requiem Mass and interment strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only please or donations in lieu, if wished, to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Charles McLaughlin Donegal and formerly Dunkineely

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital of Charles (Tatty) McLaughlin, Tullycullion, Donegal Town and formerly of Dunkineely.

Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine. Beloved father of Geraldine, Brendan and Charlene. Much loved grandfather of Josephine, Niamh and Aoibheann. Deeply regretted by his brother Brendan (Pennsylvania), sons-in-law Jim and Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital at 6.30pm on Thursday to St Agatha's Clar with Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government and HSE Guidelines, Covid restrictions apply at all times, with numbers limited to fifty people only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund. House private at all times.

Patrick Feeney, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit of Patrick Feeney, Drumacrin Road, Bundoran.

Reposing at the residence of his close friends Brendan and Patricia, No 1, Dartry Vale, Kinlough from 8pm this Wednesday evening for relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from there on Friday morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran, via the Moy Rd, Drumacrin Rd and Main Street, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

All current guidelines regarding Covid-19 apply.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Patrick McGloin, Kinlough and formerly Largydonnell

The death has occurred of Patrick Mc Gloin, 6 New Houses, Kinlough and formerly Largydonnell, County Leitrim.

Remains arriving at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, on Thursday morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Michael Deery, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Deery, Three Trees, Quigley’s Point.

His remains will leave his late residence on Thursday t 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research care of any family member

Eddie McKeever, Umricam, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Owen Mor Nursing Home, Culmore, Derry of Eddie McKeever, Umricam, Buncrana and formerly Derry.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Umricam.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Bridie Kelly, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Kelly, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Her remains will be reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

