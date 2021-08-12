Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 12, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Noel (Senior) Devenney, The Pans, Cranford

- John Duncan, Letterkenny

- Mary McGee, Carrigans

- Una Boyle, Gweedore

- Bobby Tease, Kilmacrennan

- Mary McGinley, Downings

- Deirdre Hannigan, Letterkenny

- Charles McLaughlin Donegal and formerly Dunkineely

- Patrick Feeney, Bundoran

- Bridie Kelly, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Noel (Senior) Devenney, The Pans, Cranford,

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, son John Noel, daughters Bridgeen, Helena, Roisin, Michelle and Nicola, grandchildren Amelia, Gemma, Callum, Courtney Jane and Ruby, brothers and sisters, extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people.

John Duncan, Aughliard, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Duncan, Aughliard, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by sisters Christine McConnell (Milford) and Jean Wilson (Strabane). Deeply missed by his loving wife Elma, daughters Adeline Doherty, Patricia Diver and Jacqueline Duncan, son John, daughter-in-law Annette, sons-in-law James Doherty, Lexi Diver, Eddie Ateef, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 1.15pm travelling through Pluck and up the Noughs going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 2pm. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Haematology- Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital and Ray Presbyterian Church Hall Fund c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to immediate family only please.

Mary McGee (née McCauley), Carrigans

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Mary McGee (née McCauley), Burnside, Carrigans.



Beloved wife of the late John, loving Mother of Ann, John, Liam, Michael, Eileen and the late Brendan, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law, loving sister of Nellie, Denis and the late Eddie, Charlie and Paddy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.20 am to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if wished to Breast Cancer Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.

People are asked to please adhere to current government guidelines for the wake and funeral.

Una Boyle, An Seascann Beag, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Una Boyle, An Seascann Beag, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her son John Martin and her brothers Connie and Pádraig. Sadly missed by her loving husband, Paidí; her sons Eamon, Cathal, Pádraig, Ciarán and Paul; her daughters Caitríona and Ann Marie; sisters Máire, Bella, Grace, Kit and Sadie; brothers Hughie, Ted and John; grandchildren Erin, Dallán, Jayden, Seánna, Caolán, Reuben, Mason, Reece and Senán; her nephew Neil; sister-in-law Margaret; daughters-in-law Kathryn, Sharon and Shirley; sons-in-law Carl and Paddy; and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Rosary can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Thursday at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

Bobby Tease, Dromore, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Tease, Dromore, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jeana, sons Noel, Kenneth, Roy and Stanley, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Stacey, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Arelene.

Remains will repose at his home.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm in his home with burial afterwards in Trentagh Presbyterian Churchyard.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family with a maximum of 50 people.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o any family member.

Mary McGinley, Downings

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McGinley, Gort Na Luchog, Downings.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart on Thursday at approximately 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by internment in Meevagh Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Deirdre Hannigan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Deirdre Hannigan, (née McGlynn) 39, Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny, predeceased by her parents Denis and Maureen McGlynn.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Owen and Adam and their father Tom, sisters Mary McBride (The Glebe Letterkenny) and Jacinta (Dublin) and brother Patrick (Hexham, UK), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Her remains will respose overnight at St Eunan’s Cathedral ahead of 11am Requiem Mass on Friday which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Requiem Mass and interment strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only please or donations in lieu, if wished, to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Charles McLaughlin Donegal and formerly Dunkineely

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital of Charles (Tatty) McLaughlin, Tullycullion, Donegal Town and formerly of Dunkineely.

Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine. Beloved father of Geraldine, Brendan and Charlene. Much loved grandfather of Josephine, Niamh and Aoibheann. Deeply regretted by his brother Brendan (Pennsylvania), sons-in-law Jim and Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital at 6.30pm on Thursday to St Agatha's Clar with Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government and HSE Guidelines, Covid restrictions apply at all times, with numbers limited to fifty people only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund. House private at all times.

Patrick Feeney, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit of Patrick Feeney, Drumacrin Road, Bundoran.

Reposing at the residence of his close friends Brendan and Patricia, No 1, Dartry Vale, Kinlough for relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from there on Friday morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran, via the Moy Rd, Drumacrin Rd and Main Street, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

All current guidelines regarding Covid-19 apply.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Bridie Kelly, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Kelly, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Her remains will be reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

