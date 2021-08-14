Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, August 14, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Kevin Bonner, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at his home of Kevin Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Much loved father of John, Frances, Hugo, Brian, Martin, Fr. PJ and Mark. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters in law Grace, Kathleen, Elish, Bridgeen, and Roisin, also son in law Gregg, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His loss will be greatly felt by his sisters Vonnie and Deirdre and the extended family circle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Monday 16th at 12.30pm for 1pm funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family only please, family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen c/o any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people allowed. Those who wish, may leave a message of condolence for the family in the section below.

Edward McLaughlin, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward McLaughlin, Larganreagh, Downings.

His remains will repose at his late residence at 3.00 pm this afternoon.

Funeral from there on Monday, going to Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart from requiem mass at 11 o’clock following by interment on Meevagh Cemetery.

The house is private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Ned McGrory, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Ned Mc Grory, Chestnut Grove, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem mass on Monday, August 16 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV at the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton



Gerry Stone, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Gerry Stone, Brenter, Dunkineely, peacefully at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Removal on Sunday morning at 12 noon from his home to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation service at 2.30pm.

House Strictly Private.

Will be sadly missed by Maura, family and close friends.

Due to Government and Covid 19 restrictions only family and close friends will be permitted to attend the service at the crematorium.



Oonagh Heavey (née Dunlevy), Knockroe, Castlerea, Roscommon / Donegal Town

The death has occurred peacefully at Glengara Park Nursing Home, Dublin, of Oonagh Heavey (née Dunlevy), Knockroe, Castlerea, Roscommon and formerly of Donegal Town, Donegal

Beloved wife of the late Joe, and loving mother to her late sons Tom and Drew. Oonagh will be deeply missed and remembered with love by her daughters Coilin and Bronwyn, sons Larry and Mac Dara, her grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Her remains will repose at Gaynor's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

The funeral cortege will leave Gaynor’s Funeral Home at 12.15pm on Monday to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial will take place afterward in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Castlerea.

Mass will be live-streamed on Gaynor Funeral Directors Facebook page and can be viewed from 12.15pm.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral will be private to family, close friends, and neighbours only, please.



Jean Nesbitt, 8 Galdanagh, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jean Nesbitt, 8 Galdanagh, Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral service at her home on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the family plot in Second Ray Presbyterian Churchyard. House private to family only, please.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people allowed.

Family flowers only, please.

Daniel Toland (DT), Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel Toland (DT); 6 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 11am, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please maximum of 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Mary Foley, Kinlough

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence, of Mary Foley, nee Currid, Mill House, Moneen, Kinlough, County Leitrim.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Pete, and son Patsy; dearly loved mother of John, Marie, Stephanie, Gerry, Jacqueline and Sharon; sadly missed by her brother Jim, her grand-children, great grand-children, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Removal this morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery.

In keeping with HSE, NPHET, and public health guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50 people. Mass will be live streamed on Kinlough-Glenade Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to NW Hospice Palliative Care Team, care of any family member.

All enquiries to Gilmartin and Son Funeral Directors 086 237 6372.

John Noel (Senior) Devenney, The Pans, Cranford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Noel (Senior) Devenney, The Pans, Cranford,

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, son John Noel, daughters Bridgeen, Helena, Roisin, Michelle and Nicola, grandchildren Amelia, Gemma, Callum, Courtney Jane and Ruby, brothers and sisters, extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass this morning at 11am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people.

John Duncan, Aughliard, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Duncan, Aughliard, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by sisters Christine McConnell (Milford) and Jean Wilson (Strabane). Deeply missed by his loving wife Elma, daughters Adeline Doherty, Patricia Diver and Jacqueline Duncan, son John, daughter-in-law Annette, sons-in-law James Doherty, Lexi Diver, Eddie Ateef, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from today at 1.15pm travelling through Pluck and up the Noughs going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 2pm. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Haematology- Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital and Ray Presbyterian Church Hall Fund c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to immediate family only please.



Bobby Tease, Dromore, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Tease, Dromore, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jeana, sons Noel, Kenneth, Roy and Stanley, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Stacey, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Arelene.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral service today at 2pm in his home with burial afterwards in Trentagh Presbyterian Churchyard.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family with a maximum of 50 people.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o any family member.

