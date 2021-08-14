Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, August 14

The following deaths have taken place:

- Nellie McFadden, Falcarragh

- Kevin Bonner, Drumkeen

- Edward McLaughlin, Downings

- Ned McGrory, Ramelton

- Gerry Stone, Dunkineely

- Oonagh Heavey, Castlerea, Roscommon / Donegal Town

- Jean Nesbitt, Manorcunningham

- Daniel Toland (DT), Clonmany

Nellie Mc Fadden, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Nellie McFadden, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh and formerly of Inishboffin Island.

She is survived by her sisters Maggie and Biddy, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Carrowcannon.

Rosary can be viewed live at 9pm on Saturday from St Finian's Church, Falcarragh on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Nellie will be buried in the local graveyard after 1pm Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Sunday. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family only with a maximum of 50 people allowed.

Kevin Bonner, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at his home of Kevin Bonner, Augheygault, Drumkeen.

Predeceased by his wife Mary. Much loved father of John, Frances, Hugo, Brian, Martin, Fr. PJ and Mark. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Grace, Kathleen, Elish, Bridgeen, and Roisin, also son-in-law Gregg, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His loss will be greatly felt by his sisters Vonnie and Deirdre and the extended family circle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Monday at 12.30pm for 1pm funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family only please, family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen c/o any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people allowed.

Edward McLaughlin, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward McLaughlin, Larganreagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, going to Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart from requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Meevagh Cemetery.

The house is private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Ned McGrory, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Ned Mc Grory, Chestnut Grove, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Monday, August 16 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV at the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton



Gerry Stone, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Gerry Stone, Brenter, Dunkineely, peacefully at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Removal on Sunday at 12 noon from his home to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation service at 2.30pm.

House strictly private.

Gerry will be sadly missed by Maura, family and close friends.

Due to Government and Covid-19 restrictions, only family and close friends will be permitted to attend the service at the crematorium.



Oonagh Heavey (née Dunlevy), Knockroe, Castlerea, Roscommon / Donegal Town

The death has occurred peacefully at Glengara Park Nursing Home, Dublin, of Oonagh Heavey (née Dunlevy), Knockroe, Castlerea, Roscommon and formerly of Donegal Town.

Beloved wife of the late Joe, and loving mother to her late sons Tom and Drew. Oonagh will be deeply missed and remembered with love by her daughters Coilin and Bronwyn, sons Larry and Mac Dara, her grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Her remains will repose at Gaynor's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

The funeral cortege will leave Gaynor’s Funeral Home at 12.15pm on Monday to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial will take place afterward in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Castlerea.

Mass will be live-streamed on Gaynor Funeral Directors Facebook page and can be viewed from 12.15pm.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral will be private to family, close friends, and neighbours only, please.



Jean Nesbitt, 8 Galdanagh, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jean Nesbitt, 8 Galdanagh, Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Service at her home on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the family plot in Second Ray Presbyterian Churchyard. House private to family only, please.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people allowed.

Family flowers only, please.

Daniel Toland (DT), Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel Toland (DT), 6 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 11am, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, maximum of 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

