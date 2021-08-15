Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, August 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Teresa Boyle, Owenteshkna, Glencombcille

- Billy Wallace, Ballyboe, Convoy

- Sheila (Ceilia) Friel, Ballynakilley, Churchill

- Alistair Tinney, Dunduffs Fort, Manorcunningham

- Andy Barr, 12 Danesfort Crescent, Derry and Corry, Portsalon

- Pamela Harte, Caldra House Finner Ballyshannon

Late Teresa Boyle

The death has occurred of Teresa Boyle, Owenteshkna, Glencombcille.

Remains will repose at her late residence today, Sunday from 7.30pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday Morning at 11.30am going to St Patrick’s Church, Meenaneary, for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Cemetery, Carrick.

Donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Directors, Ardara.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

===

Late Billy Wallace

The death has occurred of Billy Wallace, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral service on Tuesday at 2pm at St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Diabetic Association and Heart Foundation c/o Ernie Gibson, Funeral Director, Convoy or any family member.

===

Late Sheila (Ceilia) Friel

The death has occurred of Sheila (Ceilia) Friel, Ballynakilley, Churchill.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

===

Late Alistair Tinney

The death has occurred of Alistair Tinney, Dunduffs Fort, Manorcunningham.

His remains are reposing at his home, funeral leaving from there on Monday, August 16 at 4pm for 4.30pm funeral service in Ray Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

===

Late Andy Barr

The death has occurred of Andy Barr, 12 Danesfort Crescent, Derry and Corry, Portsalon.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, Ozanam Centre, 4 Elagh Business Park, Buncrana Road, Derry, BT48 8QH.

===

Late Pamela Harte

The death has occurred of Pamela Harte, Caldra House, Finner, Ballyshannon.

Remains are reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm to 11pm for family friends and neighbours.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh cemetery Bundoran. Family flowers only please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services Bundoran on (071) 9841547



