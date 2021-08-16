Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret McGinley, Creeslough

- Thomas Peoples, Rathmullan

- Susan Hegarty, Stranorlar

- Margaret Gallagher, Laghey

- Teresa Boyle, Owenteshkna, Glencombcille

- Billy Wallace, Ballyboe, Convoy

- Sheila (Ceilia) Friel, Ballynakilley, Churchill

- Alistair Tinney, Dunduffs Fort, Manorcunningham

- Andy Barr, 12 Danesfort Crescent, Derry and Corry, Portsalon

- Pamela Harte, Caldra House, Finner, Ballyshannon

Margaret McGinley, Creeslough



The death has taken place of Margaret (Maggie) McGinley, Ballyboes, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday, August 18 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Thomas Peoples, Rathmullan



The death has taken place of Thomas Peoples, Creevary, Rathmullean. Remains will repose at his home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, August 18 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullen with burial afterwards in Rathmullen Cemetery.

Rosary at his home on Monday, August 16 and Tuesday at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/stjosephschurchrathmullen.

Susan Hegarty, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Susan Hegarty, (nee Thompson) Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Wednesday, August 18 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the

House and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the church.

Margaret Gallagher, Laghey

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Margaret Gallagher (née O'Brien), Ballinakillew, Laghey.

Formerly of Eglish, Killymard, Donegal Town. Predeceased by her husband Brendan. Dearly loved and deeply regretted by her sons, Patrick, Brendan and Ian and her daughter-in-law Angela. Deeply missed by her two loving grandchildren, Conor and Fintan Gallagher. Forever remembered by her sister Mary Bridget, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Removal of remains from Sligo University Hospital on Monday, via Laghey, Trummon and passing her late residence at Ballinakillew, to arrive at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, for 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to the family, can do so, as the funeral cortège passes along the route to the church on Monday evening.

Margaret's funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Teresa Boyle, Glencombcille

The death has occurred of Teresa Boyle, Owenteshkna, Glencombcille.

Remains will repose at her late residence today, Sunday from 7.30pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday Morning at 11.30am going to St Patrick’s Church, Meenaneary, for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Cemetery, Carrick.

Donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Directors, Ardara.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Billy Wallace, Convoy

The death has occurred of Billy Wallace, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral service on Tuesday at 2pm at St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Diabetic Association and Heart Foundation c/o Ernie Gibson, Funeral Director, Convoy or any family member.

Sheila (Ceilia) Friel, Churchill

The death has occurred of Sheila (Ceilia) Friel, Ballynakilley, Churchill.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Alistair Tinney, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Alistair Tinney, Dunduffs Fort, Manorcunningham.

His remains are reposing at his home, funeral leaving from there on Monday, August 16 at 4pm for 4.30pm funeral service in Ray Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Andy Barr, Portsalon and Derry

The death has occurred of Andy Barr, 12 Danesfort Crescent, Derry and Corry, Portsalon.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, Ozanam Centre, 4 Elagh Business Park, Buncrana Road, Derry, BT48 8QH.

Pamela Harte, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pamela Harte, Caldra House, Finner, Ballyshannon.

Remains are reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm to 11pm for family friends and neighbours.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh cemetery Bundoran. Family flowers only please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services Bundoran on (071) 9841547





If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.