Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 17

The following deaths have taken place:

George Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of George Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of the late Molly and much loved father of George, Brid, Patrick, Marie and cherished brother of Susie, Mary Agnes, Hugo, Michael, Charlie, Frances and the late Maggie, Julie and Shanny, dearly loved grandfather of Leah, Oran, Stephen, Gary, Laura, Gemma, Kyle, Sylvia, George, James, Gavin, Conor and great-grandfather of Freya, Josh and Robyn.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, August 19 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Kathleen Welsh (née Greene), Cotteen, Derrybeg



The death occurred in Southampton, England of Kathleen Welsh (Caitlín Neidí Frainc) of Cotteen, Derrybeg and originally from Rannafast.

Sadly missed by her daughters Geraldine and Fiona, son Danny, brother Danny, sister Geraldine, sons-in-law Joe and David, grandchildren Daniel, Nuala and Oscar and extended family.

Kathleen's ashes will repose in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, August 18.

Final commendation and farewell will take place in the church on Thursday at 11am, which can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page. Private scattering of Kathleen's ashes will follow.

Brigid Grant, Ballynakilley, Churchill

The death has occurred of Brigid Grant, Ballynakilley, Churchill.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 19 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Susan Hegarty (née Thompson), Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Susan Hegarty (née Thompson), Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother to Catherine, Michael and the late Susanne, cherished sister to Kevin, Deirdre and the late Danny, Thomas, Gerard and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, son, brother, sister, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends

Funeral leaving McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Eugene Toland, Manchester, and formerly Rasheeny, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Manchester, England of Eugene Toland, formerly Rasheeny, Clonmany.

His remains will arrive at Muff border this evening, Tuesday, at approximately 6pm, going to the home of his sister and brother-in-law Mary and David McNally, Three Trees, Quigley's Point.

Removal leaving from there on Thursday at 10am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends please, maximum 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Margaret McGinley, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Margaret (Maggie) McGinley, Ballyboes, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday, August 18 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Thomas Peoples, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Thomas Peoples, Creevary, Rathmullan. Remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, August 18 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Rosary at his home this evening (Tuesday) at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/stjosephschurchrathmullan.

