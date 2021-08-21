Death notices, Saturday morning, August 21, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

John Coburn, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of John Coburn, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town.

Sadly missed by his sisters Elizabeth Cave, Marion Burgess and Eleanor Hort, his brother James Coburn (Tipperary), nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing privately to family friends at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Mountcharles, from 5pm until 7pm today, Saturday, August 21. Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home to Killymard Church of Ireland, Ballydevitt for 3pm funeral service on Sunday, August 22 followed by interment in Edrim Old Graveyard travelling via Drumgornan, Killymard Chapel, Drumrooske and Doonan. House strictly private.

In line with Government guidelines, the funeral will be confined to family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 people in the church. Social distancing to be observed. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund.



Thomas Patton, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Thomas Patton, Callan, Drumkeen, Donegal

Peacefully at the Donegal Hospice ,Letterkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Peter, James, Patrick, Joanne (McMenaimin) cherished brother of Rosie, Eileen,Teresa, Sally, Peter, Jim and the late Mary and Patsy ,Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son in law John, daughters in law, Catherine,and Anette grandchildren, James,Aaron,and Max nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday, August 23rd at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Craigs media Facebook Page at www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, Funeral and Burial will be Private to family and friends only please,with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the Church.



Daniel Doohan, New York and Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) A Doohan Yonkers, New York and formerly of Drumnatinney, Falcarragh.

Danny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila, his daughters Fiona (Robert) Sanzo and Danielle (John) Wolf. He will be missed by his beloved grandchildren, Hailey, Ciara, Robert and Olivia. He will be deeply missed by his sister Kathleen (Sean) O’Brien and brothers; Packie (Veronica) Eddie (Mary), Josie (Teresa), Tony (Bridie) and Christy Doohan. Danny will be missed by everyone who knew him. Danny is predeceased by his parents; Denis and Bridget Doohan, his sisters; Mary Cannon, Margaret Miller, and Bridie Boyle, his brothers; Seamus, Brian, Alfie, and John Doohan.

A celebration of Danny’s life will take place at the Pelham Funeral Home located at 64 Lincoln Avenue, Pelham, New York on Sunday, August 22, from 2pm to 7pm. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St Barnabas RC Church at 409 E 241st St, Bronx, NY, on Monday, August 23, at 10.45 am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery located at 10 W Stevens Ave, Hawthorne, New York. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Irish Volunteers for the Homeless c/o The Aisling Irish Community & Cultural Center located at 990 McLean Avenue, Yonkers NY 10704. https://www.aislingcenter.org/donations

A live stream of Danny's Life Celebration can be found at my.gather.app/remember/danny-doohan. A live stream of the funeral Mass can be found on the St Barnabus Catholic Church Bronx, New York Facebook page.

Neil Brown, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Neil Brown, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday, August 21 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross with interment afterwards in the Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Angela Quinn, Ontario, Canada and Narin, Portnoo

The death has occurred of Angela Quinn, Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada and Narin, Portnoo. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Roger, cherished mother of Roger and Glen and daughter in law Suzanne.

Much loved grandma of Ryan, Colette and Emma. Forever remembered by her sisters Maria, Dolores and brother Patsy, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Angela’s remains will repose at The Fratelli-vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge on Sunday, August 22, followed by funeral Mass on Monday, August 23.



