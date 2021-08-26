Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 26, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, Ballyshannon

- John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town

- Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff

- William Morrow, Ballintra

- William Quinn, St Johnston

- Patrick Carr, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, peacefully, at Arás Mhic Suibhne, Mullinasole, surrounded by her loving family, Sr Perpetua O'Donnell, Annie Faulkner and family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private wake for family, community and friends at St Ann's Convent, Ballyshannon, from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with interment in Killymard Cemetery, Donegal Town, afterwards.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Arás Mhic Suibhne Patient Comfort Fund.

The funeral service may be viewed online in St Patrick's Church.

John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town.

Beloved husband of Mena and much-loved father to Mary, Philomena, Bernadette, Margaret, Carmel, Angela, Gerry and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret and brother Hugh, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at the family home from 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Sight Savers.org c/o any family member.

Due to Covid 19 and Government Guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private to family only. John's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff

The death has taken place of Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff.

Maureen’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Her remains will leave her home at 5.30pm on Thursday to repose overnight at the Sacred Heart Church, Muff.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family Flowers only please.

House is strictly private by request of the deceased.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

William Morrow, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Morrow, Pullinareny, Ballintra.



Late of Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Predeceased by his parents and brother George Andrew. Deeply regretted by extended family and friends.

Arriving at the Church of Ireland, Ballintra for Funeral Service at 2pm on Thursday, with burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard. Please adhere to the government restrictions in relation to Covid-19.

William Quinn, St Johnston

The death has occurred of William Quinn, Listannagh, St Johnston.

Funeral from Listannagh on Thursday at 12.30pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s association, Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

House is strictly private at the request of the family.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Patrick Carr, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Carr, Drimnacarry, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral, and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live at: mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cystic Fibrosis C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

