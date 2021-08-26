Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 26, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Violet Gibson, St Johnston

- Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, Ballyshannon

- John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town

- Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff

Violet Gibson (née Gamble), Brockagh, St Johnston



The Death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Violet Gibson nee Gamble, Brockagh, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by her brothers and sisters John, Doreen, Thomas, Annette, Bertha, Wesley, Rebecca, Ronnie; predeceased by Martha and Robert. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her sister Bertha Gamble's residence, Transallagh, St Johnston from 7pm on Thursday. Funeral service will take place at her sister’s residence Transallagh, St Johnston at 2pm on Saturday afternoon with burial afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Church cemetery in the family plot. House is strictly private to family only

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice and Oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, peacefully, at Arás Mhic Suibhne, Mullinasole, surrounded by her loving family, Sr Perpetua O'Donnell, Annie Faulkner and family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private wake for family, community and friends at St Ann's Convent, Ballyshannon, from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with interment in Killymard Cemetery, Donegal Town, afterwards.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Arás Mhic Suibhne Patient Comfort Fund.

The funeral service may be viewed online in St Patrick's Church.

John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town.

Beloved husband of Mena and much-loved father to Mary, Philomena, Bernadette, Margaret, Carmel, Angela, Gerry and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret and brother Hugh, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at the family home from 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Sight Savers.org c/o any family member.

Due to Covid 19 and Government Guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private to family only. John's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff

The death has taken place of Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff.

Maureen’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Her remains will leave her home at 5.30pm on Thursday to repose overnight at the Sacred Heart Church, Muff.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family Flowers only please.

House is strictly private by request of the deceased.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

