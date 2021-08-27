Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, August 27, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:



- Deirdre O’Neill (neé Thompson) Stranorlar, and London

- Violet Gibson, St Johnston

- Danny Roper, Ballyshannon

- Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, Ballyshannon

- John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town

- Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff

The death has occurred at the Northwick Park Hospital, Watford Road, London of Deirdre O'Neill, Willesden, London and formerly Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Much loved mother to Kevin,Tony and Susan, cherished sister to Kevin and the late Mary, Danny,Thomas,Susan, and Gerard . Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, sons, brother, grandchildren, Daniel Leah, Liv Erin, Ayse, Ceylan, Yasemin, Sibel, Deniz and Omer, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest on Sunday, August 29th, at 11.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the Funeral Home and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the family only, please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Violet Gibson (née Gamble), Brockagh, St Johnston

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Violet Gibson nee Gamble, Brockagh, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by her brothers and sisters John, Doreen, Thomas, Annette, Bertha, Wesley, Rebecca, Ronnie; predeceased by Martha and Robert. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her sister Bertha Gamble's residence, Transallagh, St Johnston. Funeral service will take place at her sister’s residence Transallagh, St Johnston at 2pm on Saturday afternoon with burial afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Church cemetery in the family plot. House is strictly private to family only

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice and Oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Danny Roper, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, of Danny Roper, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, peacefully, at Arás Mhic Suibhne, Mullinasole, surrounded by her loving family, Sr Perpetua O'Donnell, Annie Faulkner and family.

Requiem Mass will take place today, Friday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with interment in Killymard Cemetery, Donegal Town, afterwards.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Arás Mhic Suibhne Patient Comfort Fund.

The funeral service may be viewed online in St Patrick's Church.



John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Hone, Finnabans, Donegal Town.

Beloved husband of Mena and much-loved father to Mary, Philomena, Bernadette, Margaret, Carmel, Angela, Gerry and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret and brother Hugh, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass, today, Friday at 11 am at St Agatha's Church, Clar, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Sight Savers.org c/o any family member.

Due to Covid 19 and Government Guidelines, the funeral is strictly private to family only. John's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal



Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff

The death has taken place of Maureen Egan, 8 Kilderry, Muff.

Funeral Mass this Friday morning at 11am at the Sacred Heart Church, Muffwith burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family Flowers only please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.