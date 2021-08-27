Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, August 27, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:



Alice Blaney (née Morning), Letterkenny/Fanad

The death has occurred of Alice Blaney, (née Morning), Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny and Massmount, Fanad.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary (née Carr). Deeply regretted by her son Alan (Letterkenny), daughter Zara (Dubai) and brothers Patrick (Massmount), Michael (Massmount), Johnny (New York), Nollaig (Philadelphia), Seamus (Kerrykeel) and sister Sadie (Abu Dhabi). Sadly missed by her partner Niall Harkin, her extended family, neighbours and all her friends.

Funeral arrangements l.ater



Deirdre O’Neill (neé Thompson) Stranorlar, and London

The death has occurred at the Northwick Park Hospital, Watford Road, London of Deirdre O'Neill, Willesden, London and formerly Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Much loved mother to Kevin,Tony and Susan, cherished sister to Kevin and the late Mary, Danny,Thomas,Susan, and Gerard . Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, sons, brother, grandchildren, Daniel Leah, Liv Erin, Ayse, Ceylan, Yasemin, Sibel, Deniz and Omer, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest on Sunday, August, at 11.40 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and government restrictions the funeral home and funeral will be strictly private to the family only, please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.



Danny Roper, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, of Danny Roper, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Funeral arrangements to follow.



Violet Gibson (née Gamble), Brockagh, St Johnston

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Violet Gibson (neé Gamble), Brockagh, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by her brothers and sisters John, Doreen, Thomas, Annette, Bertha, Wesley, Rebecca, Ronnie; predeceased by Martha and Robert. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her sister Bertha Gamble's residence, Transallagh, St Johnston. Funeral service will take place at her sister’s residence Transallagh, St Johnston at 2.00 pm on Saturday afternoon with burial afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Church cemetery in the family plot. House is strictly private to family only.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice and Oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.