Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, August 28

Edward O'Donnell, Ballyshannon and Ardara

The death has occurred at t Sligo University Hospital of Edward O'Donnell, Rossnowlagh Rd, Ballyshannon and formerly of Ardara and late of O'Donnell's Bakery.

Beloved husband of Sue, and loving father of Martina, Charlie and Eamonn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, Martina's partner Paul Kane, Charlie's wife Sharon, Eamonn's wife Donna, grandchildren Casey, Sophie, Jonathon, Aodhbha and Saoirse, his sister Rosemary, brothers Tommy and Francis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home for relatives, neighbours and close friends only, please. Removal from the family home on Sunday, August 29 at 12 noon to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Please follow all current restrictions and guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Max of fifty people allowed at funeral Mass.

Edward's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Edward to Sligo Acute Centre, Sligo University Hospital c/o Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Mary Theresa McGroarty, Inver

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), Binbane, Inver, peacefully, in Corby, England, formerly of Binbane, Inver. She will be sadly missed by her family, extended family, nephews and nieces and all her friends both in Corby and Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 31 in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses at 12 noon with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and Covid 19 restrictions the funeral Mass is for family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 permitted. Condolence messages can be left below. Her funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Jim Sweeney, Dungloe



The sudden death has occurred of Jim Sweeney, Meendrain, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Sunday, August 29 from 5pm, with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 30 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with internment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House strictly private.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral is limited to family and close friends only please with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Ritchie McBride - Newtowncunningham



The death has occurred of Ritchie McBride, Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Dearly beloved Husband of Pauline. Devoted Father of Alan and Sarah.

Funeral Leaving his late Home on Sunday, August 29 at 2pm for 2.30pm service in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made Payable to, Chest, Heart and Stroke unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Adair and Neely Funeral directors.

All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral directors 02871311321

Deeply regretted by his loving family circle and friends.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is limited to family and close friends only please with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Alice Blaney (née Morning), Letterkenny and Fanad

The death has occurred of Alice Blaney, (née Morning), Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny and Massmount, Fanad.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary (née Carr). Deeply regretted by her son Alan (Letterkenny), daughter Zara (Dubai) and brothers Patrick (Massmount), Michael (Massmount), Johnny (New York), Nollaig (Philadelphia), Seamus (Kerrykeel) and sister Sadie (Abu Dhabi). Sadly missed by her partner Niall Harkin, her extended family, neighbours and all her friends.

Alice's remains will repose at The Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, August 28.

On Sunday,, August 29 Alice's remains will repose at the residence of her brother Partick in Massmount, Fanad from 2pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 10.45am going to St. Columba's Church Massmount for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Mary's Fanavolty & St Columba's Massmount" Facebook page.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



Deirdre O’Neill (neé Thompson) Stranorlar, and London

The death has occurred at the Northwick Park Hospital, Watford Road, London of Deirdre O'Neill, Willesden, London and formerly Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Much loved mother to Kevin,Tony and Susan, cherished sister to Kevin and the late Mary, Danny, Thomas, Susan, and Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, sons, brother, grandchildren, Daniel Leah, Liv Erin, Ayse, Ceylan, Yasemin, Sibel, Deniz and Omer, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest on Sunday, August, at 11.40 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and government restrictions, the funeral home and funeral will be strictly private to the family only, please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.



Danny Roper, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, of Danny Roper, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, August 30, in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

In accordance with the HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral is private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



Violet Gibson (née Gamble), Brockagh, St Johnston

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Violet Gibson (neé Gamble), Brockagh, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by her brothers and sisters John, Doreen, Thomas, Annette, Bertha, Wesley, Rebecca, Ronnie; predeceased by Martha and Robert. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her sister Bertha Gamble's residence, Transallagh, St Johnston. Funeral service will take place at her sister’s residence Transallagh, St Johnston at 2.00 pm on Saturday afternoon with burial afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Church cemetery in the family plot. House is strictly private to family only.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice and Oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

