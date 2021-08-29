Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, August 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus Donnelly, Muff and Tipperary

- Councillor Bernard McGuinness, Culdaff

- Monica McGlynn, Fahan

- Michael Bouchier-Hayes, Letterkenny

- Sister Imelda Burke, Ballybofey

- Philomena McGlynn, Burnfoot

- Anne Mitchell nee Doyle, Carlow and St Johnston

- Mary Theresa McGroarty, Inver

- Jim Sweeney, Dungloe

- Alice Blaney (née Morning), Letterkenny and Fanad

- Danny Roper, Ballyshannon

Seamus Donnelly, Muff and Tipperary



The sudden death has occurred of Seamus Donnelly, Glackmore, Aught, Ture, Muff and late of Holy Cross, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Diane, children Grace, Olivia and Hollie, brothers Liam, Ciaron, sister Aine, mother in law Mary McCallion, sister in laws, Yvonne McCallion, Marie Donnelly and Bernie Hallinan and brother in law Paul Donnell, nephew and niece as well as extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Councillor Bernard McGuinness, Culdaff



The death has occurred at the Galway Clinic of Councillor Bernard McGuinness, Culdaff.

Bernard’s remains will arrive in Muff at approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, August 29, going to his home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is limited to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Monica McGlynn, Fahan



The death has occurred in Galway University Hospital of Monica McGlynn nee McDaid, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly Seattle, Washington, USA and Buncrana. Predeceased by her husband Colm. Much loved mother of Ian, Angela and Kevin, dear grandmother of Meaghan, Molly, Sean, Aidan, Connor, Zachary and Patryk and dear sister of Rosemary McCarron and Rita. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, grandchildren, sisters, her extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 1 at 11am in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by cremation at a later date. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Requiem Mass is strictly private to family only, please. Monica's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Michael Bouchier-Hayes, Letterkenny



The death has occurred after a long illness of Michael Bouchier-Hayes, 167 Meadow Hill Letterkenny and formerly Dublin. Retired pharmacy and X-Ray departments at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Michael died peacefully in the loving company of his son Sean-Michael, and his daughter Kate.

Much loved and fondly remembered by Kate’s partner, Louise, and Sean-Michael’s wife, Grainne, by his grandchildren, James and Belle, and by his siblings Ann, Gillian, Irene, John, Mona, Mary and Tim.

A private family funeral will take place in University Church, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin on August 31 at 11 am followed by a burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

Michael’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 from 2pm to 4pm . Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Donations to Donegal Hospice in lieu of flowers c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny

Sister Imelda Burke, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in her 95th year at Aras Mhic Suibhne, Laghey of Sister Imelda Burke, Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey and Ballinasloe, Galway.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Mercy Community, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Sunday, August 29 at 6pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 30 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral will be private to the family and friends only, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the church.

Philomena McGlynn, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at her residence of Philomena McGlynn, Burnfoot, former postmistress, Burnfoot. Predeceased by her husband John and her son Sean. Much loved mother of Mary McCann, Mairead Diggin, Philip and Dominick and loving sister of John, Patrick, Harry Leo, Mary McMahon, Margaret Friel and Dolores Maher.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Monday, August 30 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Philomena's Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services' Facebook page later on Monday evening.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Anne Mitchell nee Doyle, Carlow and St Johnston

The death has occurred at her home of Anne Mitchell nee Doyle, The Numbers, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow late of St Johnston.

Beloved daughter of the late George, Anne will be sadly missed by her loving mother Nuala, brother Vincent, husband Danny, children Mykeala, Gemma, Steven and Laura, sons-in-law David and Pajo, grandchildren Naomi, Skyla, Cody, Brianna, Calum, Brooke and Harlee Maem great-granddaughter Darcie, niece Roisin, nephew Rory, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place on Monday, August 30, at 11am in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston, maximum of 50 people in church, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Theresa McGroarty, Inver

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), Binbane, Inver, peacefully, in Corby, England, formerly of Binbane, Inver. She will be sadly missed by her family, extended family, nephews and nieces and all her friends both in Corby and Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 31 in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses at 12 noon with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and Covid 19 restrictions the funeral Mass is for family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 permitted. Condolence messages can be left below. Her funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Jim Sweeney, Dungloe



The sudden death has occurred of Jim Sweeney, Meendrain, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Sunday, August 29 from 5pm, with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 30 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with internment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House strictly private.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral is limited to family and close friends only please with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Alice Blaney (née Morning), Letterkenny and Fanad

The death has occurred of Alice Blaney, (née Morning), Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny and Massmount, Fanad.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary (née Carr). Deeply regretted by her son Alan (Letterkenny), daughter Zara (Dubai) and brothers Patrick (Massmount), Michael (Massmount), Johnny (New York), Nollaig (Philadelphia), Seamus (Kerrykeel) and sister Sadie (Abu Dhabi). Sadly missed by her partner Niall Harkin, her extended family, neighbours and all her friends.

Alice's remains will repose at The Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, August 28.

On Sunday, August 29 Alice's remains will repose at the residence of her brother Partick in Massmount, Fanad from 2pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 10.45am going to St. Columba's Church Massmount for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Mary's Fanavolty & St Columba's Massmount" Facebook page.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



Danny Roper, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, of Danny Roper, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, August 30, in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

In accordance with the HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral is private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.