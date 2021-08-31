Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 31

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joe O'Kelly, Stranorlar

- Adam Mulrine, Castlefin

- Danny Martin, Ballintra

- Michael Joseph Carr, Inver

- Doreen Keeney, Donegal Town

- Bernard McGlynn, Letterkenny

- Bridget (Bríd) McGinley, Dunfanaghy

- Councillor Bernard McGuinness, Culdaff

- Seamus Donnelly, Muff and Tipperary

- Monica McGlynn, Fahan

- Michael Bouchier-Hayes, Letterkenny

Joe O’Kelly, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Joe O’Kelly, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Joe's remains will be reposing at his home, Dunwiley, Stranorlar from Wednesday, 5pm to 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends.

Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Leaving there on Thursday morning, September 2 at 10.30am to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral will be private to the family and friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Joe to I.C.U, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so in the condolence section of McGowans Funeral Home facebook page.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Adam Mulrine, 1 Emmett Park, Castlefin

The sudden death has occurred of Adam Mulrine, 1 Emmett Park, Castlefin.

Beloved fiancé of Catherine, much loved daddy of Scarlett, cherished son of John and Caroline, loving brother of Denise and Jack.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 2 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Due to Government and H.S.E. guidelines, the house is private and the church limited to a maximum of 50 people.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam at https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Danny Martin, 30 Forge Avenue, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Danny Martin, 30 Forge Avenue, Ballintra, unexpectedly at his home.

Predeceased by mother Ellien. Deeply regretted by father Daniel and sister Eilish. Fondly remembered by nephew Paul, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Danny's remains will repose in St. Bridget's Hall, Ballintra from 3pm this afternoon, Tuesday,August 31.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, September 1 for Mass at 11am in St. Bridget's Church, Ballintra followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Michael Joseph Carr, Inver

The death has occurred at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey of Michael Joseph (Joe) Carr, Brownhill, Inver.

Predeceased by his devoted wife Nora. Beloved father of Carol (England), Patrick (Australia), Michael (Letterkenny) and Corny (Donegal Town). Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Jayne and Eileen and his grandchildren, Harrison, Kathleen, James, Barry, Nora, Cormac, Eileen and Joseph, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains to repose privately to family and friends at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Mountcharles on Tuesday, August 31 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from there on Wednesday to St Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11am funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund or Aras Mhic Shuibhne Patients' Comfort Fund.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, Covid-19 restrictions apply at all times, with numbers limited to fifty people.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St Naul's parish Facebook page.

Doreen Keeney, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Doreen Keeney, Aranmore House, Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie, and son Ian.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles on Tuesday at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to family. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307.

Bernard McGlynn, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Bernard McGlynn, Bomany, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his brother Paddy’s residence in Rossgier, Lifford.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetary.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are restricted to family and close friends only please, with a limit of 50 people in the church.

Bridget (Bríd) McGinley, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bríd) McGinley, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Ards, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing in Knocknafaugher.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, followed by interment in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live at http://mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Councillor Bernard McGuinness, Culdaff

The death has taken place at the Galway Clinic of Councillor Bernard McGuinness, Culdaff.

Bernard is reposing at his home.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, September 1 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are limited to family and close friends only please with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul Society C/O Any family member.

Seamus Donnelly, Muff and Tipperary

The sudden death has occurred of Seamus Donnelly, Glackmore, Aught, Ture, Muff and late of Holy Cross, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Diane, children Grace, Olivia and Hollie, brothers Liam, Ciaron, sister Aine, mother in law Mary McCallion, sister in laws, Yvonne McCallion, Marie Donnelly and Bernie Hallinan and brother in law Paul Donnell, nephew and niece as well as extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Monica McGlynn, Fahan



The death has occurred in Galway University Hospital of Monica McGlynn, nee McDaid, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly Seattle, Washington, USA and Buncrana.

Predeceased by her husband Colm. Much loved mother of Ian, Angela and Kevin, dear grandmother of Meaghan, Molly, Sean, Aidan, Connor, Zachary and Patryk and dear sister of Rosemary McCarron and Rita. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, grandchildren, sisters, her extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 1 at 11am in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by cremation at a later date. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Requiem Mass is strictly private to family only, please. Monica's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Michael Bouchier-Hayes, Letterkenny

The death has occurred after a long illness of Michael Bouchier-Hayes, 167 Meadow Hill Letterkenny and formerly Dublin. Retired pharmacy and X-Ray departments at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Michael died peacefully in the loving company of his son Sean-Michael, and his daughter Kate.

Much loved and fondly remembered by Kate’s partner, Louise, and Sean-Michael’s wife, Grainne, by his grandchildren, James and Belle, and by his siblings Ann, Gillian, Irene, John, Mona, Mary and Tim.

A private family funeral will take place in University Church, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin on Tuesday, August 31 at 11am followed by a burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

Donations to Donegal Hospice in lieu of flowers c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Theresa McGroarty, Inver

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), Binbane, Inver, peacefully, in Corby, England, formerly of Binbane, Inver. She will be sadly missed by her family, extended family, nephews and nieces and all her friends both in Corby and Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 31 in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses at 12 noon with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and Covid 19 restrictions the funeral Mass is for family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 permitted.

Her funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.