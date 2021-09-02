Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 2, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Seamus Donnelly, Ture, Muff

The death has occurred of Seamus Donnelly, Ture, Muff.



Funeral leaving his late residence at 10.30am on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, followed by cremation at 4pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Tullymongan Upper, Cavan.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the house is private, and the church limited to a maximum of 50 people. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/iskaheen-parish

The cremation can be viewed live via the Lakelands Crematorium website

http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on live stream. Private stream code: Lakelandsfuneral2021

Hugo McNulty, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugo McNulty (Letterkenny and formerly Gortahork), retired Senior Ambulance Service, HSE Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Margaret (née Diver), predeceased by his son Aiden and daughter Maresa, devoted father to Linda, Patrick, Paul, Enda, Elaine and Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Cathal, daughters -in-law Pauline, Lorraine and Carmel and Sean’s fiancée Alicia, brothers Joe (Letterkenny), Vinty (Glasgow), sisters Tina McGlynn (Letterkenny) and Rita Hicks (Dublin), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

His remains will repose at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please or donations in lieu, if wished, to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Eileen Bolye (née Doherty), Convent Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Eileen Bolye (née Doherty), Convent Road, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by husband Joe; fondly remembered by sons Cathal (Letterkenny) Noel (Derry) and Joseph (Mondooey); daughters Angela Breen (Galway) and Elaine Powell (Galway); loving sister Kathleen Costigan (Letterkenny) extended family, neighbours and and many friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday for Mass at 11am in St. Eunans Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwall Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the Church.

Brother John McAteer Clarinbridge and Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully in the loving care of the Staff in Kilcolgan Nursing Home of Brother John McAteer, Kilcornan, Clarinbridge, County Galway and formerly of Fanad.

Predeceased by his brother Eddy. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary-Ann (Tobin), Nora (Conmee), and Nuala (Behan), brothers Michael, Fr Francis and Joachim and the Brothers of Charity Community, his nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Brother John will be departing for Donegal following 10am Mass in Clarinbridge Church on Thursday, travelling to St Mary's Church, Fanavolty where he will repose.

Funeral Mass for Brother John will take place at 11am on Friday with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Mass will be streamed on the St Mary's Facebook page. Funeral Mass for Brother John will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Philomena Mundy, Donegal Town

The death has taken place peacefully at home of Philomena Mundy, Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Widow of the late Liam Mundy, stepmother of N.C Britton and Maria Clowry, grandmother of Easkey and Rebecca Britton and Simone and Dylan Clowry, great-grandmother of Aurora and sister of Doreen Brown.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Killymard on Friday at 11pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral and family home is private to family and close friends please.

Family flowers only please.

John Thompson Williams, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of John Thompson Williams, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at his home at Moyle, Newtowncunningham. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Debbie, Jonathan, Jill and much loved grandfather.

Funeral leaving his residence on Friday at 1.30pm for service at 2pm in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted. Service will be streamed live on Craig’s Media Facebook Page http://www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Haemophilia Society care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Tessie McCarron, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh of Tessie McCarron, 52 Cloncool Park, Buncrana.

Wife of the late Patrick McCarron; dear Mother of John (Buncrana) Liam (Perth, Australia) Ronnie (England) and Rose Grant (Buncrana).

Her remains will repose at her son John's residence at 43 Conaberry, Buncrana.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.20 am going to St Mary's church Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Due to government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and friends only please with a limit of 50 people in the church.

