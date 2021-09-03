Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, September 3, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Diane Hurley (née Kotkiewicz), St Oran's Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Diane Hurley ( Née Kotkiewicz), Oran's Road, Buncrana.

Beloved wife of Paddy Hurley and dear mother of Siobhán and Liam. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Ruadhán, daughter-in-law Gina and four grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence from 1pm today, Friday.

Removal from there on Saturday at 9.40 going to St Mary's Oratory for 10 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family and friends only please with a limit of 50 people in the church.



Hugo McNulty, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugo McNulty (Letterkenny and formerly Gortahork), retired Senior Ambulance Service, HSE Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Margaret (née Diver), predeceased by his son Aiden and daughter Maresa, devoted father to Linda, Patrick, Paul, Enda, Elaine and Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Cathal, daughters -in-law Pauline, Lorraine and Carmel and Sean’s fiancée Alicia, brothers Joe (Letterkenny), Vinty (Glasgow), sisters Tina McGlynn (Letterkenny) and Rita Hicks (Dublin), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please or donations in lieu, if wished, to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

John Thompson Williams, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of John Thompson Williams, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at his home at Moyle, Newtowncunningham. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Debbie, Jonathan, Jill and much loved grandfather.

Funeral leaving his residence on Friday at 1.30 pm for service at 2pm in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted. Service will be streamed live on Craig’s Media Facebook Page http://www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Haemophilia Society care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

