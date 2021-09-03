Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, September 3, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sharon Devine (née Prendergast) Bundoran/Dublin

- Declan Doherty, Buncrana

- Diane Hurley, Buncrana

- Hugo McNulty, Letterkenny



Sharon Devine (née Prendergast), Bundoran/Dublin

The death has occurred of Sharon Devine, née Prendergast, Donaghmede, Dublin and late of Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, in Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Tom Devine and loving daughter of the late Tom Prendergast. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her children Allison, Daniel, Catherine and Roisin, her mother Helena, sisters Jennifer and Elizabeth, brothers Patrick, Alan and Kenny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at the family home, Sheil Avenue, Bundoran on Saturday and Sunday.

House strictly private please.

Removal on Monday morning, September 6 at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Sharon's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie. Cremation Service can be viewed live on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie (please enter password - Lakelandsfunerals2021)

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be for family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of Sharon to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.



Declan Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin of Declan Doherty, Rockfield Terrace, Buncrana, Co, Donegal. Funeral arrangements later.



Diane Hurley (née Kotkiewicz), St Oran's Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Diane Hurley ( Née Kotkiewicz), Oran's Road, Buncrana.

Beloved wife of Paddy Hurley and dear mother of Siobhán and Liam. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Ruadhán, daughter-in-law Gina and four grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Removal from there on Saturday at 9.40 am going to St Mary's Oratory for 10 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family and friends only please with a limit of 50 people in the church.



Hugo McNulty, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugo McNulty (Letterkenny and formerly Gortahork), retired Senior Ambulance Service, HSE Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Margaret (née Diver), predeceased by his son Aiden and daughter Maresa, devoted father to Linda, Patrick, Paul, Enda, Elaine and Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Cathal, daughters -in-law Pauline, Lorraine and Carmel and Sean’s fiancée Alicia, brothers Joe (Letterkenny), Vinty (Glasgow), sisters Tina McGlynn (Letterkenny) and Rita Hicks (Dublin), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please or donations in lieu, if wished, to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.