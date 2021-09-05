Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, September 5

The following deaths have taken place:

Sharon Devine (née Prendergast), Bundoran/Dublin

The death has occurred of Sharon Devine, née Prendergast, Donaghmede, Dublin and late of Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, in Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Tom Devine and loving daughter of the late Tom Prendergast. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her children Allison, Daniel, Catherine and Roisin, her mother Helena, sisters Jennifer and Elizabeth, brothers Patrick, Alan and Kenny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at the family home, Sheil Avenue, Bundoran on Saturday and Sunday.

House strictly private please.

Removal on Monday morning, September 6 at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Sharon's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Cremation Service can be viewed live on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie (please enter password - Lakelandsfunerals2021)

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be for family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of Sharon to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.



Declan Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin of Declan Doherty, Rockfield Terrace, Buncrana.

Son of the late Mary and Sean Doherty R.I.P. dear brother of Joy (Kerry) father of Sean Pearse partner of Lisa, sadly missed by Pauline, brother-in-law Paudie, niece Holly, family circle and friends.

Funeral from 3 Rockfield Terrace on Monday, September 6 at 10.20am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only please with a limit of 50 people in the church.

Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

