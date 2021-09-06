Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Denis Corcoran, Cork and Rathmullan

- Isobel Moore, Letterkenny

- Sharon Devine (née Prendergast) Bundoran/Dublin

- Declan Doherty, Buncrana

- Susan Keown, Belleek

Denis Corcoran, Churchview, Ballincollig, Cork / Rathmullan



The death occurred on Sunday, peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork of Denis Corcoran, Churchview, Ballincollig and formerly of Rathmullan.

Denis, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Ann, Kim, John, Michael and Denise and brother of Frances, Rita and the late Christina and Mally.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Mariusz and Tiernan, daughters-in-law Nicola, Aishling and Kathy, grandchildren Alex, Max, Zack, Tye, Jacob and Sam, sisters, brothers-in-law Kevin and John, extended family and friends.

Denis’ funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research or the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

Isabel Moore, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Brentwood Private Nursing Home, Convoy of Isabel Moore, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Lynn Robertson's residence, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Removal on Monday at 2pm going to Gortlee Cemetery for interment.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted in the church.

Sharon Devine (née Prendergast), Bundoran/Dublin

The death has occurred of Sharon Devine, née Prendergast, Donaghmede, Dublin and late of Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, in Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Tom Devine and loving daughter of the late Tom Prendergast. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her children Allison, Daniel, Catherine and Roisin, her mother Helena, sisters Jennifer and Elizabeth, brothers Patrick, Alan and Kenny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at the family home, Sheil Avenue, Bundoran on Saturday and Sunday.

House strictly private please.

Removal on Monday morning, September 6 at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Sharon's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Cremation Service can be viewed live on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie (please enter password - Lakelandsfunerals2021)

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be for family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of Sharon to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.



Declan Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin of Declan Doherty, Rockfield Terrace, Buncrana.

Son of the late Mary and Sean Doherty R.I.P. dear brother of Joy (Kerry) father of Sean Pearse partner of Lisa, sadly missed by Pauline, brother-in-law Paudie, niece Holly, family circle and friends.

Funeral from 3 Rockfield Terrace on Monday, September 6 at 10.20am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only please with a limit of 50 people in the church.

Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Susan Keown, Belleek

The death has occurred at Graan Abbey private nursing home of Susan Keown, Cornahilta, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece Christine Keown, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Removal on Monday at 10 45am to arrive in St John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to covid restrictions, the house and funeral Mass are private to family, friends and neighbours. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so along the route from Christine's home to the Church.

All enquiries to Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison mobile 07899913005

