Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September 6

- Owen O'Donnell, Kincasslagh

- Denis Corcoran, Cork and Rathmullan

- Declan Doherty, Buncrana

Owen O'Donnell, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Owen O'Donnell of Kincasslagh. Much loved father of Patricia, Eugene, Liam and Calista. He will be forever loved and sorely missed by his children, grandchildren Finbar and Evie, Claire (Australia), Aoife and Roisin, son in law Martin, daughters in law, Charlotte and Diane (and her son Ricky), nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Memorial Mass took place on Friday, September 3 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Kincasslagh. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI at RNLI.org directly or also to the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary at https://donegaldonkeysanc.com/.

Denis Corcoran, Churchview, Ballincollig, Cork / Rathmullan



The death occurred on Sunday, peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork of Denis Corcoran, Churchview, Ballincollig and formerly of Rathmullan.

Denis, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Ann, Kim, John, Michael and Denise and brother of Frances, Rita and the late Christina and Mally.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Mariusz and Tiernan, daughters-in-law Nicola, Aishling and Kathy, grandchildren Alex, Max, Zack, Tye, Jacob and Sam, sisters, brothers-in-law Kevin and John, extended family and friends.

Denis’ funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research or the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

Declan Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin of Declan Doherty, Rockfield Terrace, Buncrana.

Son of the late Mary and Sean Doherty R.I.P. dear brother of Joy (Kerry) father of Sean Pearse partner of Lisa, sadly missed by Pauline, brother-in-law Paudie, niece Holly, family circle and friends.

Funeral from 3 Rockfield Terrace on Monday, September 6 at 10.20am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only please with a limit of 50 people in the church.

Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

