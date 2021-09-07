Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, September 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Paul Kavanagh, Buncrana and Ederney, Fermanagh

- Mary O'Donovan, Cork and Ballintra

- Owen O'Donnell, Kincasslagh

- Denis Corcoran, Cork and Rathmullan

Paul Kavanagh, 27 Cloncool Park, Buncrana and Ederney, Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Paul Kavanagh, 27 Cloncool Park, Buncrana, formerly 1 Cahore View, Ederney Co. Fermanagh.

Much loved husband of Annie (Melly), beloved son of Pat and the late Mary R.I.P, cherished brother of Debbie (Paul Brosnan) and dearly loved uncle of Sionnann and Paul.

Regrettably, due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home and family home are strictly private.

Paul will leave McKervey's Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN, on Wednesday, September 8, at 11.30am arriving at Saint Joseph's Church, Ederney for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Bannagh Cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects to do so as the funeral cortege makes its journey from the funeral home to Saint Joseph's Church, Ederney and to Bannagh Cemetery.

Please note numbers are restricted in the church due to safe social distancing. Mass can be viewed on the Culmaine parish website

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, father, sister, brother in law, niece, nephew and entire family circle.

Mary O'Donovan (née Feeney), Newcestown, Cork and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donovan (née Feeney), Newcestown, Cork and Ballintra, Donegal



She passed away peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, with her adoring family by her side.

Mary will be greatly missed by her loving husband Con, her devoted five children, Sinéad, Brian, Ross, Eoin and Conor, her daughters-in-law Eilish and Inga, and her eight adored grandchildren.

Mary will be deeply missed by her sisters Kay and Margaret, brother Pádraig, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of precious friends. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen and her brothers Aidan and Micheál.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Owen O'Donnell, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Owen O'Donnell of Kincasslagh.

Much loved father of Patricia, Eugene, Liam and Calista. He will be forever loved and sorely missed by his children, grandchildren Finbar and Evie, Claire (Australia), Aoife and Roisin, son in law Martin, daughters in law, Charlotte and Diane (and her son Ricky), nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Memorial Mass took place on Friday, September 3 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Kincasslagh. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI at RNLI.org directly or also to the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary at https://donegaldonkeysanc.com/.

Denis Corcoran, Churchview, Ballincollig, Cork / Rathmullan



The death occurred on Sunday, peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork of Denis Corcoran, Churchview, Ballincollig and formerly of Rathmullan.

Denis, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Ann, Kim, John, Michael and Denise and brother of Frances, Rita and the late Christina and Mally.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Mariusz and Tiernan, daughters-in-law Nicola, Aishling and Kathy, grandchildren Alex, Max, Zack, Tye, Jacob and Sam, sisters, brothers-in-law Kevin and John, extended family and friends.

Denis’ funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research or the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.