Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, September 7

The following deaths have taken place:

June O'Rourke, Bundoran



The death has occurred of June (May) O'Rourke, Brighton Terrace, Bundoran. She passed away peacefully in the loving care of all at the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Beloved wife of the late Paddy O'Rourke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughter Mary (Gaughan, Dublin), son Jim (Maynooth), son-in-law Brian Gaughan, daughter-in-law Martha O'Rourke, grandchildren Deirdre, Gràinne, Aimee and Jean, great grandchildren Conor, Finn and Ella, her sister Patricia Cox (Donegal Town), and all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, on Friday morning, September 10, from 9.30am to 10.30am, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

June's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning on www.magheneparish.ie.

Condolences to the O'Rourke can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of June to Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Noel Gallagher, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Noel Gallagher late of O’Moore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, daughter Mary and son Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving children Noel and Linda, brother Larry, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son in law Ken, daughter in law Sandra and a wide circle of very close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Emmet Road, on Thursday, September 9, from 3pm until 7pm Removal to St Michael's Church, in time for Requiem Mass on Friday, September 10, at 10am, followed by cremation service at the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/.

The church is limited to 50% of its normal capacity. If you would like to view the funeral live, then please use this link, https://www.churchservices.tv/bulfinroad

A private message of condolence for her family can be left by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/.

All enquiries please to Massey Bros, Emmett Road, Inchicore on 01 4532751

Daniel Doherty, Cork and Rathmullan



The death has occurred of Daniel Doherty, Pier House, Glandore, Skibbereen, Co Cork, formerly Glasgow. Son of the late John and Teresa Doherty (Mayjay), Drumhalla, Rathmullan.

His remains will repose at the residence of his brother James Doherty, Glencross, Rathmullan from 7pm on Wednesday September 8. Family and close friends welcome.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 9 at 11 am in St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding social distancing, the wearing of facemasks and handshaking.

Funeral mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan on

the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Tony McColgan, Hertfordshire, England and Malin

The death has taken place in Hertfordshire, England of Tony McColgan.

Son of the late Packie and Kathleen McColgan, Culkeeny PO, Glengad, Malin.

A celebration of life Mass for Tony will take place on Thursday, September 9 at 7.30pm in St.Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin.

Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and handshaking.

Josephine McGinty, Letterkenny and Manorcunningham



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josephine McGinty, 2 Sprackburn Crescent and formerly of Drumerdagh, Manorcunningham.

Remains are reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road with viewing Wednesday, September 8 from 7pm to 8pm with removal at 8.15pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 8.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards to the family plot in Drumoghill Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only.

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny

Paul Kavanagh, 27 Cloncool Park, Buncrana and Ederney, Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Paul Kavanagh, 27 Cloncool Park, Buncrana, formerly 1 Cahore View, Ederney Co. Fermanagh.

Much loved husband of Annie (Melly), beloved son of Pat and the late Mary R.I.P, cherished brother of Debbie (Paul Brosnan) and dearly loved uncle of Sionnann and Paul.

Regrettably, due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home and family home are strictly private.

Paul will leave McKervey's Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN, on Wednesday, September 8, at 11.30am arriving at Saint Joseph's Church, Ederney for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Bannagh Cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects to do so as the funeral cortege makes its journey from the funeral home to Saint Joseph's Church, Ederney and to Bannagh Cemetery.

Please note numbers are restricted in the church due to safe social distancing. Mass can be viewed on the Culmaine parish website

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, father, sister, brother in law, niece, nephew and entire family circle.

Mary O'Donovan (née Feeney), Newcestown, Cork and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donovan (née Feeney), Newcestown, Cork and Ballintra, Donegal.



She passed away peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, with her adoring family by her side.

Mary will be greatly missed by her loving husband Con, her devoted five children, Sinéad, Brian, Ross, Eoin and Conor, her daughters-in-law Eilish and Inga, and her eight adored grandchildren.

Mary will be deeply missed by her sisters Kay and Margaret, brother Pádraig, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of precious friends. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen and her brothers Aidan and Micheál.

Mary’s funeral cortege will leave her home at 12.45pm on Thursday, Septewmber 9 to the Church of St John the Baptist Newcestown, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Under new government Guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50% for family and close friends. The Requiem Mass may be viewed on the Murragh and Templemartin Parish Facebook page.

All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

