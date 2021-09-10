Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, September 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sister Assumpta Kelly, formerly of Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

- Finlay Noel Russell, Newmills

- Anna McMenamin, 334 Grahamsland, Castlefin

- John Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

- Frances McLaughlin, née Conaghan, Tirargus, Churchill

- Vincent Kelly, Glasgow and formerly of Main Street, Convoy

- Tony Patton, Castlebane, Stranorlar

- Terry O'Gorman,The Hollow, East End, Bundoran

- Nellie Nee, 17 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Hugh Harron, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar

- Mickey Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan

- Mary Campbell (née Clancy), Killian, Inver

- June O'Rourke, Bundoran

- Noel Gallagher, Dublin and Ballyshannon

Finlay Noel Russell, Newmills



The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital of Finlay Noel Russell, Dooen, Newmills.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 3pm on Friday, September 10.

Funeral service in Conwal Parish Church tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, September 11th at 2pm with interment afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Ramelton Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Anna McMenamin, 334 Grahamsland, Castlefin

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Anna McMenamin, 334 Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Beloved wife of Patsy, Mother of Mairead, Helene and Michael.

Grandmother of Zara, Kevin, Chris, Alex, Charlie, Harry and Ruby.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence from this evening Thursday September 9th at 7pm.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday, September 11 at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

John Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place at his residence of John Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel.

House is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Frances McLaughlin, née Conaghan, Tirargus, Churchill

The death has taken place peacefully in Letterkenny University hospital of Frances McLaughlin, née Conaghan, Tirargus, Churchill.

Predeceased by husband Marcus, July 1996, parents John and Margaret Connaghan, brother Willie, sisters Gracie and Margaret. Devoted mother to James, Tirargus, Margaret, Woodlands, Noreen, Ballymacool, Frances, Bally Connelly, Marcus, Trentagh, Patrick, Trentagh and Liam, Tirargus. Deeply regretted by brother John, Gartan, sisters Bridie, Burnfoot and Sally, USA. Fondly remembered by her 19 grandchildren, one grandson RIP and five great-grandchildren. Always in the thoughts of her extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 11 for Mass at 11am in St Colmcille's Church Glendowan.

Followed by interment in Gartan cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

Family, neighbours and friends welcome to attend the wake but please adhere to the current guidelines regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and hand shaking.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the funeral and burial will be private to the immediate family only, please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the church.

You can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Vincent Kelly, Glasgow and formerly of Main Street, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place of Vincent Kelly, Glasgow, Scotland and formerly of Main Street, Convoy.

Brother of the late Maureen, Derry, the late Tony, Greenhill, Convoy and the late Willie, Raphoe.

Predeceased by his daughter, Marie and wife, Maureen née Gallagher, Letterkenny.

Sadly missed by his daughters, grand-daughters, nieces, nephews, cousins and wide circle of friends.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow at a later date.

Tony Patton, Castlebane, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Patton, Castlebane, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, September 11 at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family only please.

Terry O'Gorman, The Hollow, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred, peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, County Leitrim of Terry O'Gorman, The Hollow, East End, Bundoran.

Sadly missed by his brothers Joe, Frankie and sister Annita, nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home, The Hollow, East End, Bundoran, on Wednesday between 1pm and 7pm for family and close friends. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh cemetery.

Terry's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie. Please adhere to social distancing at all times.

Nellie Nee, 17 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Nellie Nee at her late residence. Predeceased by her husband Barney. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine residing in Armagh, Caroline, Catriona, Deirdre and, Edel and her son Malachy, her sons in law and by her grandchildren.

Nellie's remains will be reposing at her late residence, with removal to St Eunan's Cathedral for requiem Mass at 11am of Friday, September 10, with interment in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery afterwards.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Hugh Harron, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Harron, Drumboe Upper, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Katie and much-loved brother of Paddy, Andy and Dinny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, September 10 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

The house and Funeral are private to family only, please.

Mickey Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mickey Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan.

His remains repose at his late residence.

Family neighbours and friends welcome.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a facemask and hand shaking.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards to Fintown Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ourladyofperpetualsuccourglenfin

Mary Campbell (née Clancy), Killian, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at Arás Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home of Mary Campbell (nee Clancy), Killian, Inver.

Predeceased by her husband Jim, she is deeply regretted by her sons, Seamus, Sean, Eunan, Michael and daughter Roisin, 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, brothers Brendan and Peter, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Removal on Friday morning for 11am Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to The Alzheimer’s Society care of John McGowan funeral directors or family member.

Under new government guidelines, the capacity at the church is limited to 50%. Please adhere to the Covid guidelines. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

June O'Rourke, Bundoran

The death has occurred of June (May) O'Rourke, Brighton Terrace, Bundoran. She passed away peacefully in the loving care of all at the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy O'Rourke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughter Mary (Gaughan, Dublin), son Jim (Maynooth), son-in-law Brian Gaughan, daughter-in-law Martha O'Rourke, grandchildren Deirdre, Gràinne, Aimee and Jean, great grandchildren Conor, Finn and Ella, her sister Patricia Cox (Donegal Town), and all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, on Friday morning from 9.30am to 10.30am, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning on www.magheneparish.ie.

Condolences to the O'Rourke can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of June to Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Noel Gallagher, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Noel Gallagher late of O’Moore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, daughter Mary and son Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving children Noel and Linda, brother Larry, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Sandra and a wide circle of very close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Emmet Road, on Thursday from 3pm until 7pm.

Removal to St Michael's Church, in time for Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am, followed by cremation service at the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/.

The church is limited to 50% of its normal capacity. If you would like to view the funeral live, then please use this link, https://www.churchservices.tv/bulfinroad.

A private message of condolence for her family can be left by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

All inquiries please to Massey Bros, Emmett Road, Inchicore on 01 4532751.

Sister Assumpta Kelly, formerly of Tullaghan, Co Leitrim



The death has taken place at Sligo Hospice of Sister Assumpta Kelly, formerly of Tullaghan, Co Leitrim, retired nurse of Cavan Hospital.

Requiem Mass on Friday, September 10 at 3pm with interment afterwards in St Aidan's cemetery.

Personal condolences can be left in Sr Assumpta's condolence book through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.