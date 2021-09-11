Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, September 11

The following deaths have taken place:

Margaret Doyle, Sligo and St Johnson

The death has occurred of Margaret Doyle (née Doherty), Cedar Drive, Sligo town and St Johnston, Co Donegal.

She passed away peacefully at Bailey's Nursing Home, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo on September 10.

Predeceased by her husband Mattie. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer (Michael) and Gerard. Adored grandmother of Jason and Niamh. Great-grandmother to Amy, Wesley and Hazel. Sadly missed by her loving family: daughter in law; Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo from 7pm to 8pm on Monday evening. Removal from her home at Cedar Drive Sligo at 11am on Tuesday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo for Mass of Christian Burial at 11.30am.

Burial to follow in Rossespoint Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Covid-19 restrictions apply and we would request social distancing and mask wearing be adhered to at all times please. Condolences can be left on the condolence section of seamusfeehilyandson.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/. Enquiries to Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo on 0719171117.

Delia Ward, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place of Delia Ward, Boltifree, Cloghan.

Delia’s remains will repose at her late residence from 5pm Friday, September 10.

Family neighbours and friends welcome.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding facemasks, handshaking and social distancing.

Requiem mass will take place on Sunday morning, September 12 in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ourladyofperpetualsuccourglenfin.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cloghan Day Centre C/O any family member.

Edward Moss, London and Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred in London of Edward Moss, aged 51.

Beloved son of Patsy and the late Mary Moss, Fulham, and formerly of Cronalaghey, Crossroads, Killygordon and loving grandson of the late Mary Ellen and Edward Moss, Cronalaghey, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Finlay Noel Russell, Newmills

The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital of Finlay Noel Russell, Dooen, Newmills.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 3pm on Friday, September 10.

Funeral service in Conwal Parish Church tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, September 11th at 2pm with interment afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Ramelton Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Anna McMenamin, 334 Grahamsland, Castlefin

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Anna McMenamin, 334 Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Beloved wife of Patsy, Mother of Mairead, Helene and Michael.

Grandmother of Zara, Kevin, Chris, Alex, Charlie, Harry and Ruby.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence from this evening Thursday, September 9 at 7pm.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday, September 11 at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

John Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place at his residence of John Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel.

House is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Frances McLaughlin, née Conaghan, Tirargus, Churchill

The death has taken place peacefully in Letterkenny University hospital of Frances McLaughlin, née Conaghan, Tirargus, Churchill.

Predeceased by husband Marcus, July 1996, parents John and Margaret Connaghan, brother Willie, sisters Gracie and Margaret. Devoted mother to James, Tirargus, Margaret, Woodlands, Noreen, Ballymacool, Frances, Bally Connelly, Marcus, Trentagh, Patrick, Trentagh and Liam, Tirargus. Deeply regretted by brother John, Gartan, sisters Bridie, Burnfoot and Sally, USA. Fondly remembered by her 19 grandchildren, one grandson RIP and five great-grandchildren. Always in the thoughts of her extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 11 for Mass at 11am in St Colmcille's Church Glendowan.

Followed by interment in Gartan cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

Family, neighbours and friends welcome to attend the wake but please adhere to the current guidelines regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and hand shaking.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the funeral and burial will be private to the immediate family only, please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the church.

You can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Vincent Kelly, Glasgow and formerly of Main Street, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place of Vincent Kelly, Glasgow, Scotland and formerly of Main Street, Convoy.

Brother of the late Maureen, Derry, the late Tony, Greenhill, Convoy and the late Willie, Raphoe.

Predeceased by his daughter, Marie and wife, Maureen née Gallagher, Letterkenny.

Sadly missed by his daughters, grand-daughters, nieces, nephews, cousins and wide circle of friends.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow at a later date.

Tony Patton, Castlebane, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Patton, Castlebane, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, September 11 at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family only please.

Nellie Nee, 17 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Nellie Nee at her late residence. Predeceased by her husband Barney. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine residing in Armagh, Caroline, Catriona, Deirdre and, Edel and her son Malachy, her sons in law and by her grandchildren.

Nellie's remains will be reposing at her late residence, with removal to St Eunan's Cathedral for requiem Mass at 11am of Friday, September 10, with interment in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery afterwards.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mickey Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mickey Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan.

His remains repose at his late residence.

Family neighbours and friends welcome.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a facemask and hand shaking.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards to Fintown Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ourladyofperpetualsuccourglenfin