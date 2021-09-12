Search

12/09/2021

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, September 12

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, September 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maura Cutliffe, Buncrana
- Vincent McGlinchey, Carrickatleava, Ardara
- Seamus Logue, Carnagarve, Moville
- Patrick (Pat) Maguire Drumgun, Pettigo
 

Maura Cutliffe, The Mountain House, Buncrana

The death has taken occurred of Maura Cutliffe, The Mountain House, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral on Monday leaving her residence at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.Churchservices.tv/Cockhill.

Donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer Society or Donegal Palliative Care c/o McKinney Funeral Directors, Buncrana or any family member.

Vincent McGlinchey, Carrickatleava, Ardara

The death has occurred of Vincent McGlinchey, Carrickatleava, Ardara.

Remains are reposing this evening, Saturday, at his residence.

Removal from there on Monday morning at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Nass at 12 noon followed by Cremation at 4.30pm at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

House strictly private.

Seamus Logue, Carnagarve, Moville

The death has occurred of Seamus Logue, Carnagarve, Moville, after a short illness.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X, Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Seamus’ funeral mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Patrick (Pat) Maguire

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Maguire, Drumgun, Pettigo 

Remains leaving his residence at 10.30am on Monday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the funeral and burial are private.

The Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/pettigo

