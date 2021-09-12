Search

12/09/2021

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, September 12

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, November 3rd

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, September 12

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following death has taken place:

- Raymond Burke, Brookdale, Coxtown, Carrigans

Raymond Burke, Brookdale, Coxtown, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Raymond Burke, late of Brookdale, Coxtown, Carrigans.

Remains are reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening, Sunday. Due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and friends only.
 
Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday, September 14, leaving at 11.30am for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, Claudy.
 
Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
 
Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to NICHS (Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media