Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, September 12
The following death has taken place:
- Raymond Burke, Brookdale, Coxtown, Carrigans
The death has occurred of Raymond Burke, late of Brookdale, Coxtown, Carrigans.
Remains are reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening, Sunday. Due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and friends only.
Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday, September 14, leaving at 11.30am for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, Claudy.
Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to NICHS (Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.
