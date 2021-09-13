Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 13

The following deaths have taken place:

- Aaron Seamus Comiskey, Milford and Roscommon

- Dan Mc Crudden, Ballybofey

- Raymond Burke, Brookdale, Coxtown, Carrigans

- Maura Cutliffe, The Mountain House, Buncrana

- Vincent McGlinchey, Carrickatleava, Ardara

- Seamus Logue, Carnagarve, Moville

- Patrick Maguire, Pettigo

- Margaret Doyle, Sligo and St Johnston

Aaron Seamus Comiskey, Milford and Roscommon

The death has occurred of baby Aaron Seamus Comiskey 11, Mulroy Court, Milford, Donegal and Roscommon town, Roscommon.

Very deeply mourned by his parents James and Aisling Comiskey, brother, sisters, grandparents and wider family circle.

Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm on Tuesday.

Dan Mc Crudden, Ballybofey



The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Dan Mc Crudden, 1 Cois Na Finne, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Daniel and Isobelle, much-loved father of Daniel, cherished brother of Sean, Maureen, Annie, Paddy, Willie, Jim, Declan, Derek, and the late Colm.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday, September 15 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and friends only.

Raymond Burke, Brookdale, Coxtown, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Raymond Burke, late of Brookdale, Coxtown, Carrigans.

Remains are reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening, Sunday. Due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and friends only.



Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday, September 14, leaving at 11.30am for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, Claudy.



Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to NICHS (Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

Maura Cutliffe, The Mountain House, Buncrana

The death has taken occurred of Maura Cutliffe, The Mountain House, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral on Monday leaving her residence at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.Churchservices.tv/Cockhill.

Donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer Society or Donegal Palliative Care c/o McKinney Funeral Directors, Buncrana or any family member.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding facemasks, handshaking and social distancing.

Vincent McGlinchey, Carrickatleava, Ardara

The death has occurred of Vincent McGlinchey, Carrickatleava, Ardara.

Remains are reposing this evening, Saturday, at his residence.

Removal from there on Monday morning at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Nass at 12 noon followed by Cremation at 4.30pm at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

House strictly private.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding facemasks, handshaking and social distancing.

Seamus Logue, Carnagarve, Moville

The death has occurred of Seamus Logue, Carnagarve, Moville, after a short illness.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X, Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Seamus’ funeral mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding facemasks, handshaking and social distancing.

Patrick Maguire, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Maguire, Drumgun, Pettigo

Remains leaving his residence at 10.30am on Monday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the funeral and burial are private.

The Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/pettigo.

Margaret Doyle, Sligo and St Johnston

The death has occurred at Bailey's Nursing Home, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo of Margaret Doyle (née Doherty), Cedar Drive, Sligo Town and formerly of Rossespoint, Sligo and St Johnson, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her husband Mattie. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer (Michael) and Gerard. Adored grandmother of Jason and Niamh.Great-grandmother to Amy, Wesley and Hazel. Sadly missed by her loving family daughter in law Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo from 7pm to 8pm on Monday, September 13. Removal from her home at Cedar Drive Sligo at 11am Tuesday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo for Mass of Christian Burial at 11.30am. Burial to follow in Rossespoint Cemetery. House strictly private please. Covid-19 restrictions apply, social distancing and mask-wearing be adhered to at all times please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/. Enquiries to Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo on 0719171117.



