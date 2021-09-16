Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 16, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dan Tunney, Ballyshannon

- Michael McFadden, Falcarragh

- Mary Sweeney, Fanad and Glenswilly

- Padraig Walshe, Letterkenny and Salthill, Galway

- Mary Logue, née Martin, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town

- Danny Ferguson

- Con Doherty, Stranorlar

Dan Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at Galway University Hospital of Daniel (Dan) Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819.

Michael McFadden, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Michael McFadden (Mickey Tam), Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Beloved Partner of Gillian.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private to family and friends only please.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary in the home each night at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarraghparishchurch

Mary Sweeney, Fanad and Glenswilly

The death has occurred of Mary Sweeney (née Friel) Carrowkeel Glebe, Tamney, Fanad and formerly of Glenswilly.

She passed away peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband John and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by her sons Shaun (Letterkenny), Brian and Eugene (Fanad) and daughters Caroline Begley (Glenalla) and Rosemary (Letterkenny). Sadly missed by her brothers Pat Friel (Glenswilly), Brian Friel (Stranorlar) and sister Bridget Bonnar (Drumkeen), her 13 grandchildren, her son-in-law Tony Begley and daughters-in-law Eileen, Claire and Brid, her extended family, neighbours and her many many friends.

Her remains are reposing at the family home.

Removal from there on Friday at 11.30am going to St Columba's Church Massmount for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Mary's Fanavolty and St Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines.

Padraig Walshe, Letterkenny and Salthill, Galway

The death has occurred peacefully at the Donegal Hospice of of Padraig Walshe, Letterkenny and Salthill, Galway.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving partner Geraldine, sister Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway for family and close friends on Thursday from 12 noon with Removal at 1.30pm to Christ the King Church, Salthill to arrive for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Private cremation to follow.

All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines on funerals and public gatherings. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice.

Livestream link for Mass: http://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Mary Logue, née Martin, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Logue, née Martin, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town.

Wife of John Logue, formerly of Letterhillue, Cloghan.

Her remains reposed overnight at St Agatha’s Church, Clar.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private to family and close friends, only.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a facemask and handshaking.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stagathas-clar-donegal.

Family flowers only. Donations of desired to the Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member.

Danny Ferguson

The death has taken place in Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home of Danny Ferguson.

Remains reposing at his brother Sean's residence in Dunree.

Leaving there at 10.30am on Thursday for funeral Mass at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home c/o any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government Guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family and close friends only, please.

Con Doherty, 35 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Con Doherty, 35 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Thursday morning at 10.20am via Stranorlar, Millbrae and Dreenan for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.