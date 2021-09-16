Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, September 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Grace McDaid, Ramelton

- Mary O'Donnell, Lettermacaward

- Cassie Evans, Carrick

- Dan Tunney, Ballyshannon

- Michael McFadden, Falcarragh

- Mary Sweeney, Fanad and Glenswilly

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Grace McDaid, Lower Croghan, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Meleesa and Grannia, son-in-law Adrian McElhinney, Darren Jordan, brothers Charlie, Willie and Paddy, brother-in-law Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains are reposing at her home. Wake is private to family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 18 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations of desired to Donegal Hospice Palliative Care c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary O’Donnell, Dirlaugh and formerly of Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Mary O’Donnell, Dirlaugh and formerly of Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Margaret Trearty’s home, Dirlaugh.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 18 at 12 noon in Lettermacaward Church with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Cassie Evans, Carrick Upper, Carrick



The death has occurred peacefully of Cassie Evans, Carrick Upper, Carrick at Killybegs Community Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Duggie Evans, much loved mother of her sons, Peter, Pat and Thomas, deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, Patricia and Caitlín, her brother Tom, Carrick and sister Eileen, Philadelphia



Remains reposing at her late residence in Carrick.

Removal on Friday evening to St Columba's Church, Carrick to arrive for 6.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.





Dan Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at Galway University Hospital of Daniel (Dan) Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819.

Michael McFadden, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Michael McFadden (Mickey Tam), Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Beloved partner of Gillian.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private to family and friends only please.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary in the home at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarraghparishchurch

Mary Sweeney, Fanad and Glenswilly

The death has occurred of Mary Sweeney (née Friel) Carrowkeel Glebe, Tamney, Fanad and formerly of Glenswilly.

She passed away peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband John and sister Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her sons Shaun (Letterkenny), Brian and Eugene (Fanad) and daughters Caroline Begley (Glenalla) and Rosemary (Letterkenny). Sadly missed by her brothers Pat Friel (Glenswilly), Brian Friel (Stranorlar) and sister Bridget Bonnar (Drumkeen), her 13 grandchildren, her son-in-law Tony Begley and daughters-in-law Eileen, Claire and Brid, her extended family, neighbours and her many many friends.

Her remains are reposing at the family home.

Removal from there on Friday at 11.30am going to St Columba's Church, Massmount for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Mary's Fanavolty and St Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines.

