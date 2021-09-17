Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, September 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brendan McColgan, Muff

- Grace McDaid, Ramelton

- Mary O'Donnell, Lettermacaward

- Cassie Evans, Carrick

- Dan Tunney, Ballyshannon

- Michael McFadden, Falcarragh

- Mary Sweeney, Fanad and Glenswilly

Brendan McColgan, Carraigmore House, Iskaheen, Muff



The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Brendan McColgan, Carraigmore House, Iskaheen, Muff.

Beloved husband of Roisin, much loved dad of Caoimhe and Caolan, much loved son of Patrick and Margaret and dear brother of Annmarie, Gerard, Dermot and Phelim. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, mother, father, sister, brothers, aunts, uncles, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan's Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/iskaheen-parish

House is strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Grace McDaid, Lower Croghan, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Grace McDaid, Lower Croghan, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Meleesa and Grannia, son-in-law Adrian McElhinney, Darren Jordan, brothers Charlie, Willie and Paddy, brother-in-law Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains are reposing at her home. Wake is private to family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 18 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations of desired to Donegal Hospice Palliative Care c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary O’Donnell, Dirlaugh and formerly of Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Mary O’Donnell, Dirlaugh and formerly of Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Margaret Trearty’s home, Dirlaugh.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 18 at 12 noon in Lettermacaward Church with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Cassie Evans, Carrick Upper, Carrick



The death has occurred peacefully of Cassie Evans, Carrick Upper, Carrick at Killybegs Community Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Duggie Evans, much loved mother of her sons, Peter, Pat and Thomas, deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, Patricia and Caitlín, her brother Tom, Carrick and sister Eileen, Philadelphia



Remains reposing at her late residence in Carrick.

Removal on Friday evening to St Columba's Church, Carrick to arrive for 6.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Dan Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at Galway University Hospital of Daniel (Dan) Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee and sons Funeral home, Allingham Road on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Sunday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

The Mass will be streamed live on churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon

Michael McFadden, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Michael McFadden (Mickey Tam), Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Beloved partner of Gillian.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private to family and friends only please.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarraghparishchurch

Mary Sweeney, Fanad and Glenswilly

The death has occurred of Mary Sweeney (née Friel) Carrowkeel Glebe, Tamney, Fanad and formerly of Glenswilly.

She passed away peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband John and sister Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her sons Shaun (Letterkenny), Brian and Eugene (Fanad) and daughters Caroline Begley (Glenalla) and Rosemary (Letterkenny). Sadly missed by her brothers Pat Friel (Glenswilly), Brian Friel (Stranorlar) and sister Bridget Bonnar (Drumkeen), her 13 grandchildren, her son-in-law Tony Begley and daughters-in-law Eileen, Claire and Brid, her extended family, neighbours and her many many friends.

Her remains are reposing at the family home.

Removal from there on Friday at 11.30am going to St Columba's Church, Massmount for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Mary's Fanavolty and St Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines.

