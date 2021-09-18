Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, September 18, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Seamus O'Callaghan, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Seamus O’Callaghan, Old Golf Course Road, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Killymard, on Sunday morning at 10.15 am for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his wife, Veronica, son, Ronald, and daughter, Janet, nieces, nephews, and immediate family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions house private to family and close friends. Family flowers only.

Seamus McGinty, Letterbarrow, Donegal

The death has occurred of Seamus McGinty, Selacis, Letterbarrow, Donegal. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone. Interment after in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, care of John McGowan Funeral directors or any family member. House strictly private.

Seamus will be sadly missed by loving wife Mary, son Danny, daughters Karen and Emma, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Taylor Harper and Mackenzie, brothers Patsy, Cathal and Martin, sister Kathleen, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Mary Dold, Cork and Greencastle

The death has occurred of Mary Dold (née McDermott), 35, Carraigroe, Mitchelstown, Cork and formerly of Battery Brae, Greencastle, Co. Donegal.

Beloved wife of Joe and devoted mother of Killian and James and loving daughter of Annie and James. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Seamus, John, Danny, Martin, Brendan and sister Ann-Marie, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will take place privately. Mary’s Funeral cortége will leave her home and travel via Brigown, Mulberry Road and Church Road on its way to the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown for Requiem Mass on Monday, September 20 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if desired to https://www.marymount.ie/get-involved/donat

John Doherty, Derry City and Moville

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of John Doherty of Mount Pleasant, Culmore Road, Derry and formerly of Moville.

Beloved husband of the late Hilary, loving father of Karen, Eoin and Oliver, a devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, dear brother, of Ryma, Eileen, Finola, Colm and the late Daniel and Gerry.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Of Lourdes, Steelstown on Sunday, September 19 at 12.15pm. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballybrack, Moville.

House private for immediate family only. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the Funeral Mass is limited to immediate family only.

Michael Davern, Moville

The death has occurred at his home of Michael Davern, 7 O’Gara Villas, Moville.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 18 at 10am for 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current government guidelines.

Anne Connors, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Anne Connors (nee McPaul), Meenmore, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose in McGlynn's Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, September 17, with removal to her home in Meenmore at 8pm.

House private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass in St Crona's Church, Dungloe at 12 noon on Sunday with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, Aranmore Island

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher (Nee Doherty), Pinky Hill, Aranmore Island.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

House strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Crone’s Church Aranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Crone’s Church Fund C/O Any family member.

Peter Browne, Cark

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Browne, Cark.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19. Removal to St Patrick's Church Drumkeen on Sunday arriving at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards to Templedouglas Cemetery travelling via the family home at Cark to the Cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please, with enquiries to Conn Mc Daid Funeral Directors.

Brendan McColgan, Carraigmore House, Iskaheen, Muff



The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Brendan McColgan, Carraigmore House, Iskaheen, Muff.

Beloved husband of Roisin, much loved dad of Caoimhe and Caolan, much loved son of Patrick and Margaret and dear brother of Annmarie, Gerard, Dermot and Phelim. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, mother, father, sister, brothers, aunts, uncles, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan's Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/iskaheen-parish

House is strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Grace McDaid, Lower Croghan, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Grace McDaid, Lower Croghan, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Meleesa and Grannia, son-in-law Adrian McElhinney, Darren Jordan, brothers Charlie, Willie and Paddy, brother-in-law Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains are reposing at her home. Wake is private to family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 18 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations of desired to Donegal Hospice Palliative Care c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary O’Donnell, Dirlaugh and formerly of Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Mary O’Donnell, Dirlaugh and formerly of Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Margaret Trearty’s home, Dirlaugh.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 18 at 12 noon in Lettermacaward Church with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Cassie Evans, Carrick Upper, Carrick



The death has occurred peacefully of Cassie Evans, Carrick Upper, Carrick at Killybegs Community Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Duggie Evans, much-loved mother of her sons, Peter, Pat and Thomas, deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, Patricia and Caitlín, her brother Tom, Carrick and sister Eileen, Philadelphia



Remains reposing at her late residence in Carrick.

Removal on Friday evening to St Columba's Church, Carrick to arrive for 6.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and handshaking.

Dan Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at Galway University Hospital of Daniel (Dan) Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee and sons Funeral home, Allingham Road on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Sunday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

The Mass will be streamed live on churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.