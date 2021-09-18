Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, September 18, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Devenney, 2 St.Vincent's Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Mary Devenney, 2 St.Vincent's Close, Ballybofey.

Much-loved daughter of the late Denis and Ellen Devenney Aughkeilly, Drumkeen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret McCaffrey, Killeen, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret McCaffrey, Killeen, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House private please.

Seamus O'Callaghan, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Seamus O’Callaghan, Old Golf Course Road, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Killymard, on Sunday morning at 10.15 am for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his wife, Veronica, son, Ronald, and daughter, Janet, nieces, nephews, and immediate family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions house private to family and close friends. Family flowers only.

Seamus McGinty, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Seamus McGinty, Selacis, Letterbarrow, Donegal. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone. Interment after in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, care of John McGowan Funeral directors or any family member. House strictly private.

Seamus will be sadly missed by loving wife Mary, son Danny, daughters Karen and Emma, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Taylor Harper and Mackenzie, brothers Patsy, Cathal and Martin, sister Kathleen, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Mary Dold, Cork and Greencastle

The death has occurred of Mary Dold (née McDermott), 35, Carraigroe, Mitchelstown, Cork and formerly of Battery Brae, Greencastle, Co. Donegal.

Beloved wife of Joe and devoted mother of Killian and James and loving daughter of Annie and James. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Seamus, John, Danny, Martin, Brendan and sister Ann-Marie, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will take place privately. Mary’s Funeral cortége will leave her home and travel via Brigown, Mulberry Road and Church Road on its way to the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown for Requiem Mass on Monday, September 20 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if desired to https://www.marymount.ie/get-involved/donat

John Doherty, Derry City and Moville

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of John Doherty of Mount Pleasant, Culmore Road, Derry and formerly of Moville.

Beloved husband of the late Hilary, loving father of Karen, Eoin and Oliver, a devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, dear brother, of Ryma, Eileen, Finola, Colm and the late Daniel and Gerry.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Of Lourdes, Steelstown on Sunday, September 19 at 12.15pm. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballybrack, Moville.

House private for immediate family only. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the Funeral Mass is limited to immediate family only.

Anne Connors, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Anne Connors (nee McPaul), Meenmore, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose in McGlynn's Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, September 17, with removal to her home in Meenmore at 8pm.

House private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass in St Crona's Church, Dungloe at 12 noon on Sunday with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, Aranmore Island

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher (Nee Doherty), Pinky Hill, Aranmore Island.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

House strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Crone’s Church Aranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Crone’s Church Fund C/O Any family member.

Peter Browne, Cark

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Browne, Cark.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19. Removal to St Patrick's Church Drumkeen on Sunday arriving at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards to Templedouglas Cemetery travelling via the family home at Cark to the Cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please, with enquiries to Conn Mc Daid Funeral Directors.

Dan Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at Galway University Hospital of Daniel (Dan) Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee and sons Funeral home, Allingham Road on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Sunday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

The Mass will be streamed live on churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon

