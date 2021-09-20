Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September, 20

The following deaths have taken place:

Maggie Millar, formerly of Raphoe



The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Maggie Millar, formerly of Burnside, Raphoe.

Funeral service at Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 21 at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard

Due to HSE and Government regulations, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends with a limited number of 75 people in the Church.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Kathleen Breslin, Derry, formerly of Muff



The death has occurred of Kathleen Breslin (nee Harkin), 12 Ballynagard Crescent, Culmore, Derry and formerly of Muff.

House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie McLarkey, Ballasalla, Glengad

The death has taken place at his home of Eddie McLarkey, Ballasalla, Glengad.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, September 21 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

All Funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with Government guidelines.

Joseph Cox (Senior), Ballinacarrack, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Joseph Cox (Senior), Ballinacarrack, Ballintra. He passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Remains to arrive at Saint Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, on Tuesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice Sligo, care of any family member – or Martin Gallagher Funeral Director. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Joseph (Joe) Carlin, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Carlin, Crossroads, Killygordon at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Andrea and much-loved father of James, Anna, Stephen, dearly loved son of Eileen and the late John, cherished brother of Sean, Eugene, Deirdre, Marty, Bernie, and Declan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his, wife, sons, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Tuesday, September 21 at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm, in St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Crossroads/Killygordon branch of St Vincent De Paul, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only, please.

Mary Devenney, 2 St Vincent's Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Mary Devenney, 2 St Vincent's Close, Ballybofey.

Much-loved daughter of the late Denis and Ellen Devenney Aughkeilly, Drumkeen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret McCaffrey, Killeen, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret McCaffrey, Killeen, Ballyshannon.

Remains will arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, on Tuesday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House is private to family only.

Due to Covid restrictions, there are limited numbers at the Funeral Mass and interment. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Tuesday as the cortège proceeds from the family home to St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Forever loved and deeply missed by Caroline (Val), Jane (Ciaran), Laura (Bernard), Tara (Brendan), Thomas (Viola), brothers, sisters, grandchildren, family circle and friends.

House private please.

Mary Dold, Cork and Greencastle

The death has occurred of Mary Dold (née McDermott), 35, Carraigroe, Mitchelstown, Cork and formerly of Battery Brae, Greencastle, Co. Donegal.

Beloved wife of Joe and devoted mother of Killian and James and loving daughter of Annie and James. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Seamus, John, Danny, Martin, Brendan and sister Ann-Marie, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will take place privately. Mary’s Funeral cortége will leave her home and travel via Brigown, Mulberry Road and Church Road on its way to the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown for Requiem Mass on Monday, September 20 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if desired to https://www.marymount.ie/get-involved/donat

Peter Browne, Cark

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Browne, Cark.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19. Removal to St Patrick's Church Drumkeen on Sunday arriving at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards to Templedouglas Cemetery travelling via the family home at Cark to the Cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please, with enquiries to Conn Mc Daid Funeral Directors.

