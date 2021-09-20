Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September, 20

The following deaths have taken place:

Niall McQuillan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Niall McQuillan, St Enda's, West End, Bundoran. He passed away peacefully at the Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, Co Donegal. Beloved husband of Bernie, loving father to Charlie, Brendan, Angela, Grainne, Sinead, Tracey and Casilda. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Cortege will leave his late residence on Thursday, September 23 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Niall's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie. A maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the Church. Please follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of Niall to the Patient Comfort Fund, Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Kevin Holden, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Kevin Holden, Marewood Court, Ballymun, Dublin, Kilmore, Dublin and Donegal.

He passed away in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Derek, Louise and Alan. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter and their mother Áine, daughters-in-law Zorayda and Larissa, Louise’s partner David, grandchildren Seán, Darragh, Remy, Ewan, Zoe, Presley Riley and Patrick, great-grandsons Bobby and Theo, brothers Dickie and Vincent, sister Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his daughter Louise’s home, 13, Limelawn Rise, Clonsilla on Tuesday, September 21 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to The Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock on his 75th birthday, Wednesday September 22, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. The capacity of the Church is limited to 50% but the Mass may be viewed by following the link below;

https://www.laurellodgeparish.ie/webcam

Cremation Service after Mass at Dardistown Crematorium at 12.40pm limited to 60 persons. You may view the committal by following the link: Chapel Webstreaming - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Susie Mc Hugh, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her late residence of Susie Mc Hugh, Donegal Street, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of Charlie and much-loved mother to Charles, Gerard, Susan, and Rosaleen, Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday, September 22 at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, and Funeral will be Private to the family and friends only Please.

Eugene McGee (John Joe), Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eugene McGee (John Joe), Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Brid, his ten children, in-laws, grandchildren and his brother John and Marjorie and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary both nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon, September 22 at 1pm in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarraghparishchurch or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

All wake and funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current government guidelines.

Kathleen Hanlon, Lettermacaward and St Johnston



The death has occurred in her home of Kathleen Hanlon, nee Gallagher, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward and formerly of Ardegh, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Monday, September 20 from 7pm until 9pm with rosary at 9pm and

on Tuesday, September 21 from 3pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm going to St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Maggie Millar, formerly of Raphoe



The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Maggie Millar, formerly of Burnside, Raphoe.

Funeral service at Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 21 at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard

Due to HSE and Government regulations, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends with a limited number of 75 people in the Church.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Kathleen Breslin, Derry, formerly of Muff



The death has occurred of Kathleen Breslin (nee Harkin), 12 Ballynagard Crescent, Culmore, Derry and formerly of Muff.

House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie McLarkey, Ballasalla, Glengad

The death has taken place at his home of Eddie McLarkey, Ballasalla, Glengad.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, September 21 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

All Funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with Government guidelines.

Joseph Cox (Senior), Ballinacarrack, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Joseph Cox (Senior), Ballinacarrack, Ballintra. He passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Remains to arrive at Saint Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, on Tuesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice Sligo, care of any family member – or Martin Gallagher Funeral Director. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Joseph (Joe) Carlin, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Carlin, Crossroads, Killygordon at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Andrea and much-loved father of James, Anna, Stephen, dearly loved son of Eileen and the late John, cherished brother of Sean, Eugene, Deirdre, Marty, Bernie, and Declan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his, wife, sons, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Tuesday, September 21 at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm, in St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Crossroads/Killygordon branch of St Vincent De Paul, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only, please.

Mary Devenney, 2 St Vincent's Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Mary Devenney, 2 St Vincent's Close, Ballybofey.

Much-loved daughter of the late Denis and Ellen Devenney Aughkeilly, Drumkeen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 6pm on Monday, September 20 to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 21 at 11 am with interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Churchyard, Drumkeen. In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the Funeral will be Private to the family and friends only please,

Funeral can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Margaret McCaffrey, Killeen, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret McCaffrey, Killeen, Ballyshannon.

Remains will arrive at St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, on Tuesday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House is private to family only.

Due to Covid restrictions, there are limited numbers at the Funeral Mass and interment. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Tuesday as the cortège proceeds from the family home to St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Forever loved and deeply missed by Caroline (Val), Jane (Ciaran), Laura (Bernard), Tara (Brendan), Thomas (Viola), brothers, sisters, grandchildren, family circle and friends.

House private please.

