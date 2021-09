Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 23, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kevin Lilly Snr, Creevy, Ballyshannon

- Patricia Buchanan, Cranford

- Kathleen Tarpey, Kiltimagh, Mayo and Gortahork

- Frances Bradley, Carrigart and Castleknock, Dublin

- Peter Thomas Wharton, Ballybofey

- John Gillen, Upper Corkey, Manorcunningham

- Eddie Carr, Gortnatrá North, Cashel, Fanad

- Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and Swinford, Mayo

- Niall McQuillan, Bundoran

Kevin Lilly Snr, Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully in the care of the staff at the North West Hospice, of Kevin Snr Lilly, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Cashelard and Enniskillen.

Deeply regretted by his wife Sally, and Children Sean (Sara), Sharon (Brendan), Jackie (Nicky), Anita (Jason) and Kevin Jnr (Louise), and his sister Gertrude, grandchildren Nicole, Aimee, Matthew, Katie, Eillie, Tyler, Maeve and Sophie and all extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the family home to family, neighbours and close friends.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral cortege will be traveling via Bishop Street on the morning of the funeral. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Mourners are asked to follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19. Maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the church.

Mass can be viewed live on John McGee & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015/?ref=pages_you_manage

Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o of any family member or John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

Patricia Buchanan, Coole, Cranford

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Patricia Buchanan (née Mc Hale), Coole, Cranford, and formerly of Coolcronan, Foxford, Mayo.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, children Rory, Lily and Noah, parents Paddy and Lily, brothers John, Padraig and David, sisters Joanne, Olivia and Fiona, father-in-law and mother-in-law Fulton and Bertha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. House private to family and friends.

Funeral service on Friday at 2pm in Milford Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Tarpey, Kiltimagh and Gortahork

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Kathleen Tarpey (nee Greene), Kilcon, Kiltimagh, County Mayo and formerly of Gortahork.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jerome, daughter Marie, sons Jerome Junior and Jonathan, her daughters in law Margaret and Helen, brothers Cathal, Billy and John, her sisters in law, neighbours, friends and extended family.

Her remains will repose at her home for family and friends on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave the family home on Friday morning at 11.40am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Kiltimagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial Afterwards in Knock Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.kiltimaghparish.org

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o John McHugh, Funeral Director, Kiltimagh or directly online to https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/

Frances Bradley, Carrigart and Castleknock, Dublin

The death has occurred of Frances Bradley (née Duffy) Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Umlagh, Carrigart.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel and dear and much loved mother of Louise. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, son-in-law Pascal, adored grandchildren Emmanuelle and Daniel, sisters Mary and Margaret, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home on Thursday evening between 6pm and 8pm for family and friends.

Removal on Friday morning to St Mochta’s Church, Porterstown, for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Peter Thomas Wharton, Ballybofey



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family of Peter Thomas Wharton, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly Manchester, England.

Beloved husband of Philomena and much loved father to Michael and Jennifer, dearly loved brother of Billy, Anne and the late George. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brother, sister and very many friends.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2.30pm.

In compliance with current HSE and government restrictions, the funeral will be private to the family and friends only, please.

John Gillen, Upper Corkey, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John Gillen, Upper Corkey, Manorcunningham.

His remains reposed at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny with later removal to his sister Nellie Doherty's residence, Glencar Road, Letterkenny. House is private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in St Columba's Church, Drumoghill followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines funeral and burial is private for family and friends only please.

Eddie Carr, Gortnatrá North, Cashel, Fanad

The death has occurred of Eddie Carr, Gortnatrá North, Cashel, Fanad. He passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford.

Predeceased by his brother Fr James and sisters Brid and Katie. Very sadly missed by his wife Grace, his extended family, neighbours and all his friends.

Removal from his late residence at 3.30pm on Thursday, arriving at St Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 4pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but the Mass can be viewed on the St Mary's Fanavolty and St Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Church Fanavolty care of any family member.

Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and Swinford, Mayo

The death has occurred of Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and Swinford, Mayo.

The peaceful death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and formerly of Swinford, County Mayo and Leeds, England.

Predeceased by her husband Martin. Sadly missed by her daughter Marie, her son-in-law Conal, her granddaughter Mary Ellen, her sister, her sister-in-law Delia, her brothers-in-law, Brian, Owen and Paddy and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, wake will be strictly private to family only. In line with current regulations, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Annagry Parish Webcam and on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Thursday at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Niall McQuillan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Niall McQuillan, St Enda's, West End, Bundoran.

He passed away peacefully at the Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy.

Beloved husband of Bernie, loving father to Charlie, Brendan, Angela, Grainne, Sinead, Tracey and Casilda. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Cortége will leave his late residence on Thursday, September 23 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Niall's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie. A maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the Church. Please follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Niall to the Patient Comfort Fund, Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.