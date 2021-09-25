Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, September 25, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Violet Cunningham, Carlow, and formerly Castlefin

- Nell Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

- Barney McBride, Golan, Milford

- Manus Early, Aught, Ture, Muff

- John Mc Granaghan,(Jack), Trusk Road , Ballybofey

- James Wasson (known as Jim), The Glebe, Letterkenny

- Margaret Doherty, 7 Cluain Laoi, Lifford

- Kevin Lilly Snr, Creevy, Ballyshannon

Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin

The death has occurred suddenly at Naas General Hospital of Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin.

Sadly missed by her partner Pat, son Seán, brother Jim, sisters Josie and Betty, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tara, Dylan and Seán Jnr, great-granddaughter Aurora, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be confirmed early next week.

Nell Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Nell Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquires to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Barney McBride, Golan, Milford

The death has taken place at this home of Barney McBride, Golan, Milford.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Neighbours and friends welcome.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Brigid’s Church Golan with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Heart and Stroke Foundation c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Manus Early, Aught, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home of Manus Early, Aught, Ture, Muff.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/sacred-heart-muff

Wake funeral and burial are private to family only, please.

John Mc Granaghan,(Jack), Trusk Road , Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at his late residence of John Mc Granaghan,(Jack), Trusk Road , Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Sessiaghoneill at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

The house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

James Wasson (known as Jim), The Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Wasson (known as Jim), The Glebe, Letterkenny.

Father of Samual, grandfather of Rhianna, Alicia and Reece.

His remains reposed overnight at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny.

Funeral service there on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in Gortlee graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Meals on Wheels Letterkenny, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director.

Margaret Doherty, 7 Cluain Laoi, Lifford

The death has occurred at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Margaret Doherty, 7 Cluain Laoi, Lifford, and formerly The Fields, Porthall.

Much-loved daughter of the late Hugh and Sarah, cherished sister of Phyllis, Kitty, Sonny and the late Harriet, Rena, Hugh, Susie, Marie, and George.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’ Church, Murlog. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Patrick’s Church Webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-patricks-church-lifford

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

Kevin Lilly Snr, Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully in the care of the staff at the North West Hospice, of Kevin Snr Lilly, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Cashelard and Enniskillen.

Deeply regretted by his wife Sally, and Children Sean (Sara), Sharon (Brendan), Jackie (Nicky), Anita (Jason) and Kevin Jnr (Louise), and his sister Gertrude, grandchildren Nicole, Aimee, Matthew, Katie, Eillie, Tyler, Maeve and Sophie and all extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the family home to family, neighbours and close friends.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral cortege will be traveling via Bishop Street on the morning of the funeral. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Mourners are asked to follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19. Maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the church.

Mass can be viewed live on John McGee & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015/?ref=pages_you_manage

Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o of any family member or John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

