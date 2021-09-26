Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, September 25, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Richard Coyle, formerly 365 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Richard Coyle, formerly 365 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving sisters Kathleen, Scotland, Mary Doherty, New Line Road and Bridget, Crievesmith; brothers John, Glencar and Paul, Ballymacool; nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

His remains are reposing at his sister Bridget Coyle’s residence at 6 Crievesmith Park, Letterkenny. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Monday at 12.30pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 1pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment will take place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Josephine Gonzalez (née O'Gara), Garveross, Glencolmcille / Milford

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josephine Gonzalez (née O'Gara), Garveross, Glencolmcille and formerly of Milford.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Linda McGhee, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar / Lifford

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Linda McGhee, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar, formerly of Ballybogan, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by her sisters Grace, Karen, Mary and brother Michael, brother-in-laws, partners, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and all her extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains will be reposing at her sister Grace Gibson's residence, Sandymills, Ballindrait from 2pm on Sunday.

Funeral from Sandymills Ballindrait at 10.20am on Monday going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn for 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass may be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Ard Greine Court, patients comfort fund c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral home Oakfield, Raphoe

Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin

The death has occurred suddenly at Naas General Hospital of Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin.

Sadly missed by her partner Pat, son Seán, brother Jim, sisters Josie and Betty, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tara, Dylan and Seán Jnr, great-granddaughter Aurora, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be confirmed early next week.

Nell Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Nell Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquires to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Barney McBride, Golan, Milford

The death has taken place at this home of Barney McBride, Golan, Milford.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Neighbours and friends welcome.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Brigid’s Church Golan with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Heart and Stroke Foundation c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

