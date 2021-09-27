Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 27, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Marion McCrea, Bridgetown

- Margaret Gillespie, Glenties

- Madge Mc Fadden, Gortahork

- Richard Coyle, formerly of Letterkenny

- Josephine Gonzalez, Glencolmcille / Milford

- Linda McGhee, Stranorlar / Lifford

- Violet Cunningham, Carlow, and formerly Castlefin

- Nell Crumlish, Letterkenny

Marion McCrea, Drumaneel, Bridgetown, Laghey

The death has occurred of Marion McCrea, Drumaneel, Bridgetown, Laghey.



Sadly missed by her son Billy, daughters Muriel ( Ezra), Mary (Jackie) and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at the residence of her daughter, Muriel and son in law Ezra Mitchell, Bridgetown, on Monday, for family only.

Removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm for funeral service in the Church of Ireland, Ballintra, at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

House and funeral strictly private to family only, please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to Drumholm Parish Church, Ballintra, c/o Muriel Mitchell.

Margaret Gillespie (née Breslin), Mill Road, Glenties

The peaceful death (non-covid related) has occurred at her residence in the loving care of her family of Margaret Gillespie (nee Breslin), wife of the late Harry Gillespie of Mill Road, Glenties.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Fiona, Ethna, Sharon and Lorraine and son Henry, brother Paddy (Barely Hill, County Meath), sisters Frances (Kilcar), Kathleen (Ardara) and Ethna (Cleangort), brother-in-law Patrick, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Zachary, Anraoí and Muireann together with extended family and close circle of friends.

The house is strictly private.

Her remains are reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara F94 A250 on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm and on Monday from 5pm.

The remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home at 6.30pm to arrive at St Connell's Church, Glenties at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in the local cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.ie/glenties

Madge Mc Fadden, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The peaceful death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy, of Madge Mc Fadden, Derryconnor, Gortahork.

She is survived by relatives and friends. Suaimhneas Síoraí dá hanam uasal.

Her remains will be reposing at Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Rosary will be live from Christ the King Church on Monday before 7pm Mass.

Requiem Mass willl take place on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the local graveyard.

Rosary and Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the funeral will be private to family only.

Richard Coyle, formerly 365 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Richard Coyle, formerly 365 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving sisters Kathleen, Scotland, Mary Doherty, New Line Road and Bridget, Crievesmith; brothers John, Glencar and Paul, Ballymacool; nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

His remains are reposing at his sister Bridget Coyle’s residence at 6 Crievesmith Park, Letterkenny. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Monday at 12.30pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 1pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment will take place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Josephine Gonzalez (née O'Gara), Garveross, Glencolmcille / Milford

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josephine Gonzalez (née O'Gara), Garveross, Glencolmcille and formerly of Milford.

Removal on Monday evening to St Columba's Church, Glencolmcille, to arrive for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Linda McGhee, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar / Lifford

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Linda McGhee, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar, formerly of Ballybogan, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by her sisters Grace, Karen, Mary and brother Michael, brother-in-laws, partners, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and all her extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at her sister Grace Gibson's residence, Sandymills, Ballindrait.

Funeral from Sandymills Ballindrait at 10.20am on Monday going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn for 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass may be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Ard Greine Court, patients comfort fund c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral home Oakfield, Raphoe

Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin

The death has occurred suddenly at Naas General Hospital of Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin.

Sadly missed by her partner Pat, son Seán, brother Jim, sisters Josie and Betty, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tara, Dylan and Seán Jnr, great-granddaughter Aurora, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Nell Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Nell Crumlish, 58 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquires to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

