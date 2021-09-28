Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, September 28

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jim Bowden, Killybegs and Co. Louth

- Alex Tochel, Donegal Town

- Angela O’Connor, The Roughan, Lifford

- Pauline (Polly) McGillin, née McCullagh, Omagh, Dublin and Ballybofey

- Sean Ruddy, Larahirrel, Culdaff

- Winnie Long, née Coyle, Banganboy, Glenties

- Clare McFadden, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

- Joe Harvey, 10 Thorndale, Letterkenny and formerly Church Lane, Letterkenny

- Marion McCrea, Bridgetown

- Margaret Gillespie, Glenties

- Madge Mc Fadden, Gortahork

- Josephine Gonzalez, Glencolmcille / Milford

- Violet Cunningham, Carlow, and formerly Castlefin

Jim Bowden, Donegal Road, Killybegs and Dunleer, Co. Louth



The death has occurred of Jim Bowden, Seasons, Donegal Road, Killybegs and formerly of Dunleer, Co Louth.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Virginia, sons Alan and Richard, daughters in law Amardeep and Maeve, grandchildren Eva and Priya, brothers Paddy and Tommy, sisters Kay, Mary, Evelyn and Imelda, sisters in law Phyllis, Kitty and Kathleen, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie. In compliance with HSE guidelines, please adhere to current restrictions.

House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Alex Tochel, Birchill, Donegal Town

The death occurred on Monday of Alex Tochel, Birchill, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Brea, son Terence and infant son. Deeply missed by his daughters Leah, Susan and Avril, sons in law Jason and Paul, brothers and sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at the home of his daughter, Leah Hone, Birchill. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11 am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 and government guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

Alex's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Angela O’Connor, The Roughan, Lifford

The death has occurred of Angela O’Connor, The Roughan, Lifford.

She passed away peacefully at University College Hospital, Galway on Monday.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Siobhan; Beloved mother of Kevin, Declan, Maura (Hassan) and Brian, sister of Celine (Derry) and sister-in-law of Deirdre (Booterstown); sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, sons, sister, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

House strictly private to family only, please. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Ardmore Cemetery, Waterside, Derry. Family flowers only. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Pauline (Polly) McGillin, née McCullagh, Omagh, Dublin and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Pauline (Polly) McGillin, née McCullagh, Tattyreagh, Omagh, Tyrone, Ballybofey and Dublin City.

She died peacefully at her late residence, Corner House, 21 Drumconnelly Road, Tattyreagh BT78 1RR on Sunday surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Brian. Devoted mother to Joanne, Marie, Suzanne, Bernice, Barry, Sheila, Brian and Mickey. Cherished grandmother to her 17 grandchildren. Much-loved sister to Katie McAnnenny, Peggy Maguire and the late Aileen Mannion, Mary B Conway and John McCullagh.

Remains reposing in her late residence. Polly will leave her late residence on Wednesday, September 29, at 11am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, followed by her burial in St Mary’s Drumragh Cemetery.

For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Polly will travel from the Drumconnelly Road, across the Seskinore Road, Drumconnelly Road, A5, Kevlin Road, John Street and James Street, to arrive at Sacred Heart Church for 11.50am.

The house will be private with social distancing being adhered to at the funeral. The Funeral Mass may also be viewed via the Drumragh Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, sisters, sons in-law, daughters in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sean Ruddy, Larahirrel, Culdaff

The death has taken place at his home of Sean Ruddy, Larahirrel, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Cremation to take place on Thursday at 2pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Mary's Church, Bocan Building Fund c/o any family member.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing a mask.

Winnie Long, née Coyle, Banganboy, Glenties

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Winnie Long, née Coyle, Banganboy, Glenties.

Her remains are reposing repose at her home.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 29 in the Church of the Holy Family, Edininfagh with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing a mask.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Association or the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Clare McFadden, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Clare McFadden, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and handshaking.

Joe Harvey, 10 Thorndale, Letterkenny and formerly Church Lane, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at The Donegal Hospice on Sunday of Joe Harvey, 10 Thorndale, Letterkenny and formerly Church Lane, Letterkenny.

Joe’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery with funeral cortege travelling via the Port Road, up the Church Lane and down the Market Square.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Donegal Hospice and Medical 2 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Marion McCrea, Drumaneel, Bridgetown, Laghey

The death has occurred of Marion McCrea, Drumaneel, Bridgetown, Laghey.



Sadly missed by her son Billy, daughters Muriel (Ezra), Mary (Jackie) and extended family.

Her remains reposed at the residence of her daughter, Muriel and son in law Ezra Mitchell, Bridgetown, on Monday, for family only.

Removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm for funeral service in the Church of Ireland, Ballintra, at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

House and funeral strictly private to family only, please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to Drumholm Parish Church, Ballintra, c/o Muriel Mitchell.

Margaret Gillespie (née Breslin), Mill Road, Glenties

The peaceful death (non-Covid related) has occurred at her residence in the loving care of her family of Margaret Gillespie (née Breslin), wife of the late Harry Gillespie of Mill Road, Glenties.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Fiona, Ethna, Sharon and Lorraine and son Henry, brother Paddy (Barely Hill, County Meath), sisters Frances (Kilcar), Kathleen (Ardara) and Ethna (Cleangort), brother-in-law Patrick, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Zachary, Anraoí and Muireann together with extended family and close circle of friends.

The house is strictly private.

The remains left Shovlin's Funeral Home on Monday evening to arrive at St Connell's Church, Glenties to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in the local cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.ie/glenties

Madge McFadden, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The peaceful death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy, of Madge Mc Fadden, Derryconnor, Gortahork.

She is survived by relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the local graveyard.

Rosary and Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the funeral will be private to family only.

Josephine Gonzalez (née O'Gara), Garveross, Glencolmcille / Milford

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josephine Gonzalez (née O'Gara), Garveross, Glencolmcille and formerly of Milford.

Removal on Monday evening to St Columba's Church, Glencolmcille, to arrive for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin

The death has occurred suddenly at Naas General Hospital of Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin.

Sadly missed by her partner Pat, son Seán, brother Jim, sisters Josie and Betty, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tara, Dylan and Seán Jnr, great-granddaughter Aurora, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.