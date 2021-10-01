Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 1, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:



Mary Peoples (née Kelly), Strabane, Tyrone / St Johnston

The death has taken place on October 1, 2021 at her home of Mary Peoples (née Kelly) 34 Melmount Villas, Strabane and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late Colm, much loved mother of Sinead, Emma, Shauna, Charlene, Stephanie, Tanya and Ryan, dearly loved daughter of Bridie and the late Thomas Kelly and sister of Billy, Susan, Bee, Margaret, Jean, Joseph, Eamon, Thomas, Denis, Eugene and the late Ann, Kathleen, Irene, Gerard and John.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (October 3) at 11.45p.m. for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, mother, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchild and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house will be private to family only please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

John (Junior) McMenamin, Castlefin

The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John (Junior) McMenamin, Carrick, Castlefin. Predeceased by his father George. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Francess and partner Sharon McClintock (Carrickbrack Convoy), brothers Eddie (Cullion Rd. Letterkenny), Patrick (Castlefin), Martin (Carnone Raphoe) and Barry (Muff), sister Edwina Holian (Roscommon Town), sisters-in-law Bernie, Hazel and Linda, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Junior’s remains are reposing at his late residence (Carrick, Castlefin). Funeral from there on Sunday, October 3, going to St. Mary’s Church Castlefin for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed online via the parish webcam at https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations, if wished, to I.C.U Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Packie Doohan, Falcarragh

The sad death has occurred of Packie Doohan, Ballina Main Road, Falcarragh, Co. Donegal on 29th September. Deeply Regretted by his loving wife Veronica (née McClafferty), his children Denis, Packie, Breege, Seamus, Kathleen, Gerry, Stephen, AnneMarie and Lucia, daughters-in-law Delia, Breda, Marie, Gracie and Fiona, sons-in-law, Seamus, Patrick, Pádraig and Rommel, all his treasured grandchildren, brothers Eddie, Josie, Tony and Christy and sister Kathleen. Packie is predeceased by his two children Paul and Maria, parents Dinny and Bridget, brothers Seamus, Brian, Danny, Alfie and John, sisters Mary, Margaret and Bridie and nephew Patrick. He will be greatly missed by all his family and his many friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 9.30pm (House private from 10pm to 10am and Saturday morning). Funeral Mass will take place at St Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Saturday, 2nd October, at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.



Michael John Doogan, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Michael John Doogan, Kildoney, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at his residence, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his wife Josie. Loving father of Mary (Francis), Eileen (Paul), William (Catriona), John (Catherine). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Emma, Darragh, Frankie, Ailish, James, Michael, Eoin, Liam, Finn, Cathy, Colin, Christopher and Adam.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 12 o’clock to 7 o’clock for family and neighbours. Strictly private at all other times. Leaving his late residence on Sunday at 10 o’clock to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.



Mary Philomena Boyle (née Gallagher), Burtonport

The death has taken place of Mary Philomena Boyle (née Gallagher) Tullyillion Burtonport. Survived by her husband Sean, daughters Maria, Ursula, Rita and Shauna.

Remains reposing at her home. House private to family close friends and neighbours. Funeral on Saturday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with burial in Belcruit Cemetery.



Margaret (Peggy) Gallagher, Letterkenny, formerly Creeslough

The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home of Margaret (Peggy) Gallagher née Coyle; 26 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Muckish Terrace, Creeslough.

Remains reposing at her home. Family and friends are welcome.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, October 2, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Archview Lodge Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Joe Logue Funeral Director or any family member.



Hannah Reynolds, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hannah Reynolds, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Viewing today, Friday, October 1, from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday October 2, at 2pm in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



Paddy Gallagher, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy Gallagher, Corefrin, Ballybofey, former member of the Donegal Tunnel Tigers. Much loved son of the late Patrick and Nellie Ellen, cherished brother of the late Charlie, Peter, Francie, Kitty, Sadie, Eileen, Mary and Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by John Francis and Catherine, all his extended nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday Oct 2, at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family and close friends only.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's Funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG

Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road,

London SW12 9AQ.

