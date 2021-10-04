Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, October 4

The following deaths have taken place:

Margaret Houton, Portileen, Glengad, Malin

The sudden death has taken place at her daughter Áine Doherty's residence in Gorteyaran, Carndonagh of Margaret Houton, Portileen, Glengad, Malin.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Monday at 3.30pm, going to her daughter Áine's residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday morning, October 6 at 10.15am to St Patrick's Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Gallagher, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Michael Gallagher, Mirabeau Steak House, Ramelton.

Predeceased by his daughter Alison. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Paul, Michael, Hazel and Catherine, grandchildren Jamie, Holly, Leanne and Pheobe, sister Rita McGettigan, extended family and friends.

Remains are reposing at his home. Neighbours and friends welcome.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 5 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Rachael (Rae) Hastings, Legnathraw, St Johnston



The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rachael (Rae) Hastings, Legnathraw, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at her son Richard's residence, Legnathraw, St Johnston.

Service in Raphoe Congregational Church at 2pm on Monday October 4.

Wake, funeral and burial private to family and friends only. Church limited to 70 people.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society, care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Audrey Ramsay, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Audrey Ramsay, Findrum, Convoy.

Much loved mother of Norman, Roy, David and Mervyn, also daughters Kay, Linda and Hilary; daughters-in-law Mary and Pearl, sons-in-law Allen, Ken and the late Alistair, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Audrey will be sadly missed by her extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, October 5 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Convoy Presbyterian Church followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Patsy Boyle, Annagry

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy Boyle, Drumlacart, Annagry.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 4 in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery at Leitirmacaward. House private to family and close friends.

Denis McClafferty, Downings

The death has taken place of Denis McClafferty, Ardbane, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday October 4, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The wake and funeral are private to family and close friends please.

Mass can be viewed live on the Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Mangan (née Griffith), Newhall, Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Killybegs.

September 30 2021, suddenly in Portugal. Pre-deceased by her treasured daughter Gabrielle.

Deeply regretted by her adoring husband and best friend Gay (Gabriel), beloved mother to Antoinette, John, Martina, Clara, Fiona, Niall and Ailish; cherished grandmother to Oisin, Eoin, Emily, Ava, Lauren, Lucy, Gabriel, Hugh, Roisin, Abbie, Tadhg, Isobel, Grace, Cormac, Cate, Oran, Ben, Megan, Conall, Barra and Aran; greatly missed by sons and daughters-in-law, Malachy, Trish, Dominic, Lorchan, Philip, Karen and Don, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; godchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Keenaghan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary Keenaghan, Rathmore, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey. Sadly missed by her loving family: sons, Daniel, John and Padraig, daughters, Anne, Mary Elizabeth and Celia; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence. House strictly private for family and close friends.

Removal on Monday morning, October 4 at 10.15am to arrive at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on magheneparish.ie

In compliance with HSE guidelines please adhere to current restrictions.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG and can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterwards will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ.

Harry Stewart, Dunfanaghy and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Rock Field Cottage, Breaghy, Dunfanaghy of Harry Stewart, 34 Gardiner Street, Glasgow.

His remains are reposing in Breaghy, Dunfanaghy. Funeral Service in St John's Church, Ballymore on Monday, October 4, at 1pm followed by Private Cremation.

Due to HSE guidelines, the wake house is private to family, close friends and neighbours, please.

