Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Ballyshannon and formerly Termon

- Betty Watter, Laghey

- Bernard McGinty, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal Town

- Adrian Doherty, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough and formerly Kirkstown, Letterkenny

- Willie McLaughlin (White Paddy), Carrowmore, Malin

- Margaret Houton, Glengad

- Michael Gallagher, Ramelton

- Audrey Ramsay, Convoy

- Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

- Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon

Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon and formerly of Philadelphia and Drumaghill, Termon.

Predeceased by her mother Hannah, father James and siblings Paddy, John, Marcus, Mandy, Denise, Hugh and Willie, Sheila and Mary and Katie. Bea will be sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Gerard (Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon), Frances, Anne, brother Jim, all of her nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

The Mass can be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Betty Watter, née Hilley, 9 Rathneeny Park, Laghey

The death has occurred of Betty Watter, née Hilley, 9 Rathneeny Park, Laghey, and formerly of Trummon East, Laghey.

Reposing at her residence. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.



House strictly private please. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family can do so as the funeral cortège passes between her late residence and the church on the morning of the funeral, bearing in mind current government guidelines in relation to Covid 19.



All enquiries to Jackie Carron funeral directors on 087 9734000.

Bernard McGinty, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Bernard McGinty, Elie Street, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal town.

Remains arriving at St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Wednesday at 7pm.

Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass may be viewed online in St Agatha’s Church.

In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face-covering in the church.

Adrian Doherty, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough and formerly Kirkstown, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Adrian Doherty, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough and formerly Kirkstown, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Micheal's Church, Creeslough on Wednesday October 6 at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

House strictly private to family only, please.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Crumlin and Mater Hospitals, Dublin.

Willie McLaughlin (White Paddy), Carrowmore, Malin

The death has taken place at his home of Willie McLaughlin (White Paddy), Carrowmore, Malin.

Predeceased by his wife Moya, deeply regretted by his daughters Donna, Attracta and Joan; grandchildren and his son in law; sisters Rita and Susie plus his extended family.

Willie’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.15pm for 2pm requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lagg with burial in adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to the guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of masks.

Margaret Houton, Portileen, Glengad, Malin

The sudden death has taken place at her daughter Áine Doherty's residence in Gorteyaran, Carndonagh of Margaret Houton, Portileen, Glengad, Malin.

Remains reposing at her daughter Áine's residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday morning, October 6 at 10.15am to St Patrick's Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Gallagher, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Michael Gallagher, Mirabeau Steak House, Ramelton.

Predeceased by his daughter Alison. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Paul, Michael, Hazel and Catherine, grandchildren Jamie, Holly, Leanne and Pheobe, sister Rita McGettigan, extended family and friends.

Remains are reposing at his home. Neighbours and friends welcome.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 5 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Audrey Ramsay, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Audrey Ramsay, Findrum, Convoy.

Much-loved mother of Norman, Roy, David and Mervyn, also daughters Kay, Linda and Hilary; daughters-in-law Mary and Pearl, sons-in-law Allen, Ken and the late Alistair, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Audrey will be sadly missed by her extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, October 5 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Convoy Presbyterian Church followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Mangan (née Griffith), Newhall, Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Killybegs.

September 30 2021, suddenly in Portugal. Pre-deceased by her treasured daughter Gabrielle.

Deeply regretted by her adoring husband and best friend Gay (Gabriel), beloved mother to Antoinette, John, Martina, Clara, Fiona, Niall and Ailish; cherished grandmother to Oisin, Eoin, Emily, Ava, Lauren, Lucy, Gabriel, Hugh, Roisin, Abbie, Tadhg, Isobel, Grace, Cormac, Cate, Oran, Ben, Megan, Conall, Barra and Aran; greatly missed by sons and daughters-in-law, Malachy, Trish, Dominic, Lorchan, Philip, Karen and Don, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; godchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG and can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterwards will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ.

